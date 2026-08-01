Public-private sector partnerships vital for economic development—Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman

* As he received K24 million sponsorship from National Bank of Malawi towards the hosting of the 55th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Africa Region Conference

* To be held from August 9-16, 2026 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe under the theme; ‘Renewing the Social Contract: Parliaments as Catalysts for Inclusive Growth and Citizen Trust’

By Duncan Mlanjira

In commending National Bank of Malawi (NBM) for sponsoring K24 million sponsorship towards the hosting of the 55th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Africa Region Conference, Speaker of the National Assembly, Sameer Suleman emphasised that public-private partnerships are vital for driving economic progress and elevating Malawi’s regional profile.

The 55th CPA Africa Region Conference and annual general meeting (AGM) will be held from August 9-16, 2026 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe under the theme; ‘Renewing the Social Contract: Parliaments as Catalysts for Inclusive Growth and Citizen Trust’.

The conference is expected to bring together more than 300 delegates from across the CPA Africa Region, including Speakers and presiding officers, Deputy Speakers, Members of Parliament, Clerks of Parliament, Secretaries General, parliamentary staff and accompanying officials.

“This conference belongs to all of us,” said Suleman. “Its success will not be measured only by well-organised meetings, but by the image Malawi projects to the rest of Africa.”

Head of Corporate Banking, Bernard Masi, presented the sponsorship, saying the support reflects NBM’s commitment to national growth and regional cooperation.

NBM has supported various projects by the government and most recent of the K100 billion credit financing for the rehabilitation of the Lot 2 of the Golomoti Monkey Bay road corridor — thus the Speaker’s emphasis that Public-private sector partnerships vital for economic development.

On Thursday, the National Assembly hosted a fundraising dinner that invited heads of the corporate sector to join hands with the august House in ensuring the success of the conference.

The Speaker described the presence of chief executive officers and their representatives, partner organisations as “a clear demonstration of the confidence and goodwill [they] continue to show towards the Parliament of Malawi and the shared commitment to strengthening democracy, good governance and accountable leadership”.

The Speaker emphasised that while government has already committed substantial resources, there remains a funding gap that requires collective effort since the hosting is the pride of every Malawian.

He urged organisations to contribute through sponsorship categories – Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze, or as Official Partners – and stressed that every contribution, regardless of size, will help deliver a conference worthy of Malawi’s reputation.

He expressed gratitude to partners who have already pledged support, including Malawi Gaming & Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) at K100 million; Chinese Embassy in Malawi Embassy (US$20,000); National Bank of Malawi (K24 million); African Institute for Development Policy (K10 million); Ekhaya Farms & Foods (K6 million); and K5 million each from Centenary Bank and Enkosi Coaches.

NASFAM will contribute towards food such as rice, chillis, nuts as well as cash while Surprise Coaches will provide a luxury coach to ferry guests.

The CPA Africa Region comprises 63 national and sub-national legislatures from Commonwealth countries across the African continent.

Its annual conference is one of Africa’s premier parliamentary gatherings, providing a platform for parliamentarians and parliamentary officials to deliberate on issues affecting democratic governance, legislative effectiveness, parliamentary oversight, peace, sustainable development and regional cooperation.

The conference is expected to produce practical recommendations aimed at strengthening parliamentary institutions and promoting inclusive governance across Africa.—Additional reporting by Malawi Parliament Media