Govt calls for concerted effort as it unpacks 2017 security plans
The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has called for concerted efforts in its continued quest to enhance peace and order in the country. In an interview with MBC […]
Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Are Mightier than Bullets as they Grab Bus
Mighty Be Forward Wanderers on Monday made a historic record to be the first team to win at the the newly constructed state-of-the-art Bingu National Stadium during the final leg […]
Home Affairs Minister advises Malawians to be Productive
Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Grace Chiumia has called on people in the country to engage in productive activities to support the country’s development agenda. Chiumia was speaking […]
Tay Grin scoops another international music award
Renowned Malawian rapper, Tay Grin has won Best African Traditional Video award at the WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards (WAMVA) 2016 for his song Chipapapa featuring Nigeria’s 2Baba. According […]
All set for the construction of the long awaited Mzuzu Youth Multipurpose Centre
Malawi’s Minister responsible for Youth Development, Henry Mussa has made it clear that the construction of the much awaited Mzuzu youth multi purpose Center is going to start in due […]
Malawi’s Former Vice President Trashes Speculations of Forming Own Party
Former Vice President of the Republic of Malawi Dr Cassim Chilumpha has trashed speculations that he is planning to form his own political party to contest in the 2019 general […]
Carlsberg Malawi Encourages DJs to go commercial
Disc Jockeys (DJs) in the Malawi have been encouraged to turn their passion into a business and start earning a living from their talent. Carlsberg Malawi, the financiers of the […]
TNM Super League Title Race Reaches Boiling Point
Following the weekend games, realistically three teams—Kamuzu Barracks (KB), Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers—are the firm contenders for the TNM Super league title. For Blue Eagles, who were the […]
‘Together We Are Stronger’, Danish Union Veteran Advises Malawian Workers
Workers in various institutions in the country have been encouraged to join unions as one way to come up with solutions to challenges which they are facing in their day […]
International journalist questioned on dress code in parliament
Dressing code in Parliament took centre stage on Thursday when an international journalist filming a documentary entered the honorable house without a jacket. The international journalist who prior asked for […]