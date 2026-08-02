It’s down to the wire for Scorchers at WAfCON Morocco 2026

* They need a draw against Zambia, who lost 0-1 to Nigeria to share 3 points apiece ahead of last Group C match on Wednesday, August 5

* After the Scorchers beating Egypt 3-1 Saturday evening and Nigeria 1-0 on Tuesday while Zambia beat Egypt 6-0

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Scorchers, who beat Egypt 3-1 in Group C of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) Morocco 2026, now need to draw with Zambia to book themselves a place into the quarterfinals following Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Zambia.

The Scorchers beat Nigeria 3-2 in their opening Group C match and amassed 6 points after overcoming the Cleopatras and if the Copper Queens had won against the Super Falcons, it would have guaranteed them a place into the quarterfinals.

But the Copper Queens failed to take advantage of a 10-player Super Falcons to lose their game and thus let Group C open with the Scorchers leading on 6 points.

It will be down to the wire on Wednesday with the Scorchers needing just a draw against their COSAFA rivals as Nigeria will be up against beatable Egypt.

The Malawi Scorchers — reduced to 10 players in the 52nd minute when Rose Alufandika was shown a straight red card for a clumsy foul — triumphed over the Cleopatras to record their second successive victory at their WAfCON debut appearance and on the verge of reaching the quarterfinals if they play their cards right against Zambia on Wednesday.

After enjoying good possession of the game, the Scorchers took the lead in the 31st minute through France-based Rose Kabzere, whose overall performance earned her Player of the Match.

They made it 2-0 in the 45+1′ through Faith Chinzimu and just seven minutes from the half time break, the Scorchers were dealt a severe blow, they finished the game up to eight minutes of added time with 10 players.

In the 68th minutes, US-based Temwa Chawinga scored her third goal at her first-ever WAfCON appearance — one behind Zambia’s Barbra Banda, who netted four against Egypt.

Results and fixtures (kick-off times CAT beamed live on SuperSport live on DStv Channel 225 (https://dstv.stream) and on GOtv Channel 61 (https://gotv.stream):

Group stages

Group A

Algeria 2-0 Senegal

Morocco 4-0 Kenya

Thursday, July 30

Senegal 1-0 Kenya

Morocco 1-0 Algeria

Monday, August 3

Senegal v Morocco (22h00)

Kenya v Algeria (22h00)

Group B

South Africa 1-2 Tanzania

Côte d’Ivoire 4-1 Burkina Faso

South Africa 2-2 Côte d’Ivoire

Burkina Faso 2-1 Tanzania

Tuesday, August 4

Burkina Faso v South Africa (22h00)

Tanzania v Côte d’Ivoire (22h00)

Group C

Zambia 6-0 Egypt

Nigeria 3-2 Malawi

Egypt 1-3 Malawi

Nigeria 1-9 Zambia

Wednesday, August 5

Egypt v Nigeria (22h00)

Malawi v Zambia (22h00)

Group D

Today, July 29

Ghana 2-0 Cape Verde

Cameroon 2-1 Mali

Sunday, August 2

Ghana v Cameroon (19h00)

Mali v Cape Verde (22h00)

Thursday, August 6

Mali v Ghana (22h00)

Cape Verde v Cameroon (22h00)

Quarterfinals

Saturday, August 8

QF 2: Winner Group B v 2nd Place Group A (19h00)

QF 1: Winner Group A v 2nd Place Group B (22h00)

Sunday, August 9

QF 4: Winner Group D v 2nd Place Group C (19h00)

QF 3: Winner Group C v 2nd Place Group D (22h00)

Semifinals

Wednesday, August 12

SF2: Winner QF2 v Winner QF3 (19h00)

SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF4 (22h00)

World Cup 2027 play-off matches

Thursday, August 13

Loser QF2 v Loser QF3 (19h00)

Loser QF1 v Loser QF4 (22h00)

Third place play-off

Saturday, August 15

Loser SF1 v Loser SF2 (19h00)

WAfCON 2026 final

Sunday, August 16

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (Moulay Hassan Stadium or Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, (21h00)