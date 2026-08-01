Influential business development professional Kwanele Ngwenya appointed as NICO Holdings Plc Deputy Group Managing Director

* Brings over 30 years of senior leadership experience across southern and Eastern Africa

* Having also served for NICO Group’s subsidiary, the NBS Bank Plc as chief executive officer for eight years

* This appointment reflects our commitment to strong leadership succession as we continue to grow our footprint and ambitions across the region

By Duncan Mlanjira

Effective today, August 1, 2026, influential business development professional, Dr. Kwanele Ngwenya is serving as Deputy Group Managing Director NICO Holdings Plc.

Ngwenya, who served as group chief operating officer, is reported to be bringing over 30 years of senior leadership experience across southern and eastern Africa.

He also served for NICO Group’s subsidiary, the NBS Bank Plc as chief executive officer for eight years — and in announcing the development, the country’s largest financial services company said:

“This appointment reflects our commitment to strong leadership succession as we continue to grow our footprint and ambitions across the region.”

NICO Holdings Plc is the country’s largest and most diversified financial services conglomerate, which made history in 1996 as the first company to list on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE).

The group operates across six African countries—Malawi, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe—providing a comprehensive ecosystem of banking, insurance, and asset management infrastructure.

The conglomerate manages a massive portfolio through market-leading operational subsidiaries, that include operates a major retail banking footprint through the NBS Bank Plc, which listed on the MSE in 2007.

It offers general insurance, health insurance, and life assurance through NICO General Insurance and NICO Life Insurance (partnered with Sanlam).

The NICO Group also drives wealth creation and advisory through NICO Asser Managers Limited and manages real estate through ICON Properties Plc (listed on the MSE in 2019) and technology deployments by NICO Technologies.

NICO Holdings has demonstrated unprecedented growth despite tough macroeconomic pressures, whose total assets skyrocketed to MK4.2 trillion in the 2025 financial year, up from MK2.43 trillion in 2024.

It achieved a massive profit after tax of MK323.5 billion for FY2025; approved a historic record dividend payout of MK41.8 billion (MK40 per share) at its shareholders annual general meeting (AGM) on July 31, 2026.

It is positioned as a market heavyweight with a capitalisation of approximately MK1.4 trillion under the leadership of Group Managing Director, Vizenge Kumwenda.

Ngwenya, an experienced executive with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry, is skilled in risk management, business development, finance, and service delivery.

He holds Masters degrees in Banking & Finance, MBA, MSc in strategy — focused in banking — and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Bankers-UK.

He buttressed the news of his appointment by posting on his LinkedIn profile, saying: “This marks an important new chapter in my career, and one that I embrace with humility and a genuine eagerness to learn and grow.

“Just last week, I reflected on this platform about the importance of continuous learning. This appointment is an opportunity to put those words into practice, not only by growing into a new role, but also by becoming a better leader, colleague, and collaborator.

“I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way, my colleagues, family, and friends. Each has contributed in their own unique way, and I know I would not be celebrating this milestone without their encouragement, trust, and belief in me.

“This achievement belongs to all of us. I look forward to the opportunities, challenges, and responsibilities that lie ahead, and to contributing meaningfully in this new role.”

A month ago, he posted on LinkedIn saying one lesson he continues to learn is that growth often requires people to begin again: “Throughout my career, I have found myself stepping into new roles, new environments, and unfamiliar responsibilities.

“Each transition has been a reminder that no matter how much experience we accumulate, there is always something new to be exposed to and understand.

“Starting afresh is not always easy. It requires humility to acknowledge what we do not know, discipline to develop new skills, and patience to navigate unfamiliar territory.

“Importantly for me, it requires a willingness to embrace new experiences and possibilities, even when the path ahead is not entirely clear.

“I have come to appreciate that growth is less about having all the answers and more about remaining open to learning. The ability to adapt, learn continuously, and contribute meaningfully to others along the way is what makes each new beginning worthwhile.

“It is a journey I am still on, and one that continues to shape both my personal and professional life. In many businesses, there are people specifically entrusted with the responsibility to think deeply, critically, and strategically.

“Their role is not merely to execute tasks, but to interrogate possibilities, anticipate risks, identify opportunities, and continuously ask: ‘What if?’

“What if the market changes tomorrow? What if technology disrupts the industry? What if customer behaviour evolves? What if we reimagine the way we work?

“This kind of thinking is not abstract philosophy, it is leadership in practice. Companies that invest in leaders who can think beyond immediate operations position themselves for sustainability, innovation, and long-term relevance.

“Strong leadership is not only about decision-making under pressure; it is also about creating the intellectual capacity within an organisation to reflect, analyse, foresee, and adapt.

“The ability to think ahead becomes a strategic asset. Organisations tend to celebrate busyness over thoughtfulness. Yet some of the most important breakthroughs emerge from leaders who create space for reflection, questioning, and strategic imagination.

“Thinking is not a luxury in leadership, it is part of the work itself,” he wrote.