Ekhaya FC reach into Airtel Top 8 final in their debut appearance

* Beat Karonga United 2-1 to book a date with tomorrow’s winners between Mighty Wanderers and Blue Eagles

* In their first participation of the 2025 elite league, the Cowboys finished 7th to qualify for the Airtel Top 8

By Duncan Mlanjira

In their debut appearance in the Airtel Top 8, Ekhaya FC have reached the final after beating Karonga United 2-1 this afternoon at Silver Stadium to book a date with tomorrow’s winners between Mighty Wanderers and Blue Eagles at the same venue.

This is a great achievement for the Cowboys, who reached the quarterfinals last month by beating record title holders and defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets.

In that two-legged quarterfinals, the came from behind to force a 1-1 draw in the first leg before another 1-1 draw in the second and went on to win 7-6 after post-match penalties.

Karonga United stunned Silver Strikers 3-0 in the second leg to win 3-2 aggregate having lost 0-2 in the away first leg.

Ekhaya took the lead in the 44th minute through Allen Chihana but Karonga leveled the scores four minutes after half time break from the penalty spot.

The tempo in the final third picked up with both sides intent for the breakthrough and it came for Ekhaya in the 73rd through Chimwemwe Chunga.

In their first participation of the 2025 elite league, the Cowboys finished 7th to qualify for the Airtel Top 8 and have carried on their impressive run through this edition as they await the outcome of tomorrow’s match.

To reach this far, Blue Eagles ousted Civil Service United after drawing 1-1 away and 0-0 at home to go through on away goal rule while Mighty Wanderers advanced after drawing 1-1 with Creck Sporting Club and going through 3-1 on aggregate having won the first leg 2-0 at Mpira Stadium.

Meanwhile, fans can watch tomorrow’s games live and relive the TV broadcast highlights of today’s through link; https://www.dazn.com/en-MW/competition/Competition:h4mwrqwtze55164sy5cqv4ux8.