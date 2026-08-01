‘We are not carried away by the Nigeria result’—Leticia Chinyamula

Leticia Chinyamula

* There is no comfort zone and no honeymoon. The players know exactly what is at stake—coach Fazili

Maravi Express

Ascent Soccer and Scorchers midfielder assures Malawians that they are focused ahead of this evening’s match 19h00 against Egypt and have let their famous 3-2 victory of Nigeria behind them.

“We are not carried away by the Nigeria result,” she is quoted as saying by FAM Media while her coach Lovemore Fazili says his side is fully prepared for the crucial Group B clash.

The Scorchers share 3 points with Zambia, who beat Egypt 6-0 in the opening match. A win against the Cleopatras will see the Scorchers qualifying for the knockout quarterfinals.

Despite the confidence gained from the famous win over Nigeria, Fazili told FAM Media that his players remain focused on the task ahead.

“I want to assure Malawians that this is a totally different and difficult game because we are not yet through to the quarter-finals.

“This match is very important for us,” said the coach who added that the team has worked on all key tactical aspects and is targeting another victory to strengthen their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

“We have addressed almost all the technical issues so that we can come out victorious. We are not just looking for three points, but we also want to score more goals because goal difference could become important.”

Fazili thus dismissed suggestions that the team could become complacent after defeating Nigeria: “There is no comfort zone and no honeymoon.

“The players know exactly what is at stake. We have managed them well and they remain fully focused.”

Meanwhile, two of Africa’s most exciting women’s football nations, Nigeria and Zambia, will next meet from 22h00 in a highly anticipated WAfCON clash at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat.

With a place in the last four at stake, both teams will be eager to secure victory and claim continental bragging rights.

Nigeria’s dominance in WAfCON history is well established, with a record 10 titles and a strong record against the Copper Queens.

The Super Falcons have recorded emphatic wins over Zambia, including 6-0 in 2014, 4-0 in 2018 and 5-0 in 2024.

However, Zambia famously turned the tables in 2022, defeating Nigeria 1-0 in the third-place play-off.—Reporting by CAFonline & Flashscore News; editing by Duncan Mlanjira; Maravi Express

Results and fixtures (kick-off times CAT beamed live on SuperSport live on DStv Channel 225 (https://dstv.stream) and on GOtv Channel 61 (https://gotv.stream):

Group stages

Group A

Algeria 2-0 Senegal

Morocco 4-0 Kenya

Thursday, July 30

Senegal 1-0 Kenya

Morocco 1-0 Algeria

Monday, August 3

Senegal v Morocco (22h00)

Kenya v Algeria (22h00)

Group B

South Africa 1-2 Tanzania

Côte d’Ivoire 4-1 Burkina Faso

South Africa 2-2 Côte d’Ivoire

Burkina Faso 2-1 Tanzania

Tuesday, August 4

Burkina Faso v South Africa (22h00)

Tanzania v Côte d’Ivoire (22h00)

Group C

Zambia 6-0 Egypt

Nigeria 3-2 Malawi

Saturday, August 1

Egypt v Malawi (19h00)

Nigeria v Zambia (22h00)

Wednesday, August 5

Egypt v Nigeria (22h00)

Malawi v Zambia (22h00)

Group D

Today, July 29

Ghana 2-0 Cape Verde

Cameroon 2-1 Mali

Sunday, August 2

Ghana v Cameroon (19h00)

Mali v Cape Verde (22h00)

Thursday, August 6

Mali v Ghana (22h00)

Cape Verde v Cameroon (22h00)

Quarterfinals

Saturday, August 8

QF 2: Winner Group B v 2nd Place Group A (19h00)

QF 1: Winner Group A v 2nd Place Group B (22h00)

Sunday, August 9

QF 4: Winner Group D v 2nd Place Group C (19h00)

QF 3: Winner Group C v 2nd Place Group D (22h00)

Semifinals

Wednesday, August 12

SF2: Winner QF2 v Winner QF3 (19h00)

SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF4 (22h00)

World Cup 2027 play-off matches

Thursday, August 13

Loser QF2 v Loser QF3 (19h00)

Loser QF1 v Loser QF4 (22h00)

Third place play-off

Saturday, August 15

Loser SF1 v Loser SF2 (19h00)

WAfCON 2026 final

Sunday, August 16

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (Moulay Hassan Stadium or Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, (21h00)