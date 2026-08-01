‘We are not carried away by the Nigeria result’—Leticia Chinyamula

Leticia Chinyamula
* There is no comfort zone and no honeymoon. The players know exactly what is at stake—coach Fazili
Maravi Express
Ascent Soccer and Scorchers midfielder assures Malawians that they are focused ahead of this evening’s match 19h00 against Egypt and have let their famous 3-2 victory of Nigeria behind them.
“We are not carried away by the Nigeria result,” she is quoted as saying by FAM Media while her coach Lovemore Fazili says his side is fully prepared for the crucial Group B clash.
The Scorchers share 3 points with Zambia, who beat Egypt 6-0 in the opening match. A win against the Cleopatras will see the Scorchers qualifying for the knockout quarterfinals.
Despite the confidence gained from the famous win over Nigeria, Fazili told FAM Media that his players remain focused on the task ahead.
“I want to assure Malawians that this is a totally different and difficult game because we are not yet through to the quarter-finals.
“This match is very important for us,” said the coach who added that the team has worked on all key tactical aspects and is targeting another victory to strengthen their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.
“We have addressed almost all the technical issues so that we can come out victorious. We are not just looking for three points, but we also want to score more goals because goal difference could become important.”
Fazili thus dismissed suggestions that the team could become complacent after defeating Nigeria: “There is no comfort zone and no honeymoon.
“The players know exactly what is at stake. We have managed them well and they remain fully focused.”
Meanwhile, two of Africa’s most exciting women’s football nations, Nigeria and Zambia, will next meet from 22h00 in a highly anticipated WAfCON clash at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat.
With a place in the last four at stake, both teams will be eager to secure victory and claim continental bragging rights.
Nigeria’s dominance in WAfCON history is well established, with a record 10 titles and a strong record against the Copper Queens.
The Super Falcons have recorded emphatic wins over Zambia, including 6-0 in 2014, 4-0 in 2018 and 5-0 in 2024.
However, Zambia famously turned the tables in 2022, defeating Nigeria 1-0 in the third-place play-off.—Reporting by CAFonline & Flashscore News; editing by Duncan Mlanjira; Maravi Express
Results and fixtures (kick-off times CAT beamed live on SuperSport live on DStv Channel 225 (https://dstv.stream) and on GOtv Channel 61 (https://gotv.stream):
Group stages
Group A
Algeria 2-0 Senegal
Morocco 4-0 Kenya
Thursday, July 30
Senegal 1-0 Kenya
Morocco 1-0 Algeria
Monday, August 3
Senegal v Morocco (22h00)
Kenya v Algeria (22h00)
Group B
South Africa 1-2 Tanzania
Côte d’Ivoire 4-1 Burkina Faso
South Africa 2-2 Côte d’Ivoire
Burkina Faso 2-1 Tanzania
Tuesday, August 4
Burkina Faso v South Africa (22h00)
Tanzania v Côte d’Ivoire (22h00)
Group C
Zambia 6-0 Egypt
Nigeria 3-2 Malawi
Saturday, August 1
Egypt v Malawi (19h00)
Nigeria v Zambia (22h00)
Wednesday, August 5
Egypt v Nigeria (22h00)
Malawi v Zambia (22h00)
Group D
Today, July 29
Ghana 2-0 Cape Verde
Cameroon 2-1 Mali
Sunday, August 2
Ghana v Cameroon (19h00)
Mali v Cape Verde (22h00)
Thursday, August 6
Mali v Ghana (22h00)
Cape Verde v Cameroon (22h00)
Quarterfinals
Saturday, August 8
QF 2: Winner Group B v 2nd Place Group A (19h00)
QF 1: Winner Group A v 2nd Place Group B (22h00)
Sunday, August 9
QF 4: Winner Group D v 2nd Place Group C (19h00)
QF 3: Winner Group C v 2nd Place Group D (22h00)
Semifinals
Wednesday, August 12
SF2: Winner QF2 v Winner QF3 (19h00)
SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF4 (22h00)
World Cup 2027 play-off matches
Thursday, August 13
Loser QF2 v Loser QF3 (19h00)
Loser QF1 v Loser QF4 (22h00)
Third place play-off
Saturday, August 15
Loser SF1 v Loser SF2 (19h00)
WAfCON 2026 final
Sunday, August 16
Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (Moulay Hassan Stadium or Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, (21h00)