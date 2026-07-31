First 500 fans to enter Silver Stadium for Airtel Top 8 semifinal between Ekhaya FC and Karonga United to receive branded T-shirts and caps

* Fans can watch the games live and relive the TV broadcast highlights through link; https://www.dazn.com/en-MW/competition/Competition:h4mwrqwtze55164sy5cqv4ux8

By Duncan Mlanjira

The first 500 fans to enter Silver Stadium tomorrow for the Airtel Top 8 2026 semifinal match between Ekhaya FC and Karonga United will received branded T-shirts and caps.

This attraction has been sent to all Airtel customers through SMS ahead of the encounter of this season’s theme of; ‘Moto kuti Bhuuu!’

The other semifinal encounter is scheduled for the same venue on Sunday is between Mighty Wanderers and Blue Eagles.

Meanwhile, Fans can watch the games live and relive the TV broadcast highlights through link; https://www.dazn.com/en-MW/competition/Competition:h4mwrqwtze55164sy5cqv4ux8.

To reach this far, Ekhaya FC knocked out defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets 7-6 on post-match penalties having drawn 2-2 on aggregate — 1-1 in both legs.

Karonga United stunned Silver Strikers 3-0 in the second leg to win 3-2 aggregate having lost 0-2 in the away first leg.

Blue Eagles ousted Civil Service United after drawing 1-1 away and 0-0 at home to go through on away goal rule.

While Mighty Wanderers advanced to the semifinals after drawing 1-1 with Creck Sporting Club and going through 3-1 on aggregate having won the first leg 2-0 at Mpira Stadium.