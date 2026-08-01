South Africa fight back to earn dramatic draw against Côte d’Ivoire

* Côte d’Ivoire lead the Group B with four points while Burkina Faso beat 10-woman Tanzania to claim first WAfCON win

* Burkina Faso tie on 3 points with Tanzania, who beat South Africa 2-1 in their opening group game tie

Maravi Express

South Africa staged a spirited second-half comeback to rescue a 2-2 draw against Côte d’Ivoire in Friday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) Morocco 2026 Group B clash, keeping their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive.

Trailing by two goals at the break, Banyana Banyana showed remarkable resilience as Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia struck in the closing stages to earn a valuable point after a difficult first half.

Côte d’Ivoire made the brighter start and nearly broke the deadlock after 15 minutes when Amon Elloh curled an effort just wide of the target.

The breakthrough arrived three minutes later through 18-year-old Grace Sery. A swift counter-attack caught the South African defence exposed before the young forward calmly finished beyond Kaylyn Swart with a well-placed strike.

South Africa looked for an immediate response and Bongeka Gamede came close in the 20th minute, but her header drifted over the crossbar.

The Ivorians doubled their advantage before the interval through the lively teenage star Sery, who completed her brace in almost identical fashion. N’sira Ouedraogo released the teenager with a perfectly weighted lobbed pass, allowing her to race through and finish confidently past Swart.

South Africa emerged with renewed purpose after the restart and gradually began to dominate possession as they searched for a way back into the contest.

Their persistence was rewarded in the 71st minute when captain Refilwe Jane found Kgatlana, who cut inside before producing an unstoppable strike that gave keeper, Aramatou Diakite no chance.

The goal lifted Banyana Banyana and they continued to press for an equalizer.

Their reward finally came in the closing moments. With mounting pressure, Ronnel Donnelly headed a perfectly weighted lay-off into the path of Hildah Magaia, who kept her composure to finish clinically and complete South Africa’s impressive comeback.

The draw leaves Group B finely poised heading into the final round of fixtures, with the Ivorians in a favorable position with four points, while South Africa’s single point keeps them in contention.

In the other Group B match, Burkina Faso claimed their first ever victory at the WAfCON after beating 10-woman Tanzania 2-1 in a dramatic encounter at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca.

Adele Kabre gave the Lady Stallions the lead shortly before half-time, but Tanzania responded in the second half through Aisha Mnunka despite playing most of the period with 10 players following the sending-off of Hasnath Ubamba.

Bilkissa Sawadogo then struck in the 80th minute to give Burkina Faso a historic win and revive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

Burkina Faso came into the match under pressure after losing 4-1 to Côte d’Ivoire in their opening game and they needed a positive result to keep their campaign alive

They started with greater determination against a Tanzania side that had beaten South Africa 2-1 in their first match.

Tanzania had gone into the game knowing victory could take them a major step towards a historic quarter-final place, but Burkina Faso were more decisive in the first half.

The match changed early in the second half when Tanzania were reduced to 10 players when Ubamba, who scored the late winner against South Africa in the opening game, was shown a red card in the 55th minute.

It was a major setback for the Twiga Stars, who were already trailing and now had to chase the match with one player fewer.

But Tanzania refused to collapse when they equalised in the 62nd minute, through Mnunka.

The goal underlined Tanzania’s fighting spirit and continued their record of every WAfCON match they have played producing goals.—Reporting by CAFonline; editing by Maravi Express

Results and fixtures (kick-off times CAT beamed live on SuperSport live on DStv Channel 225 (https://dstv.stream) and on GOtv Channel 61 (https://gotv.stream):

Group stages

Group A

Algeria 2-0 Senegal

Morocco 4-0 Kenya

Thursday, July 30

Senegal 1-0 Kenya

Morocco 1-0 Algeria

Monday, August 3

Senegal v Morocco (22h00)

Kenya v Algeria (22h00)

Group B

South Africa 1-2 Tanzania

Côte d’Ivoire 4-1 Burkina Faso

South Africa 2-2 Côte d’Ivoire

Burkina Faso 2-1 Tanzania

Tuesday, August 4

Burkina Faso v South Africa (22h00)

Tanzania v Côte d’Ivoire (22h00)

Group C

Zambia 6-0 Egypt

Nigeria 3-2 Malawi

Saturday, August 1

Egypt v Malawi (19h00)

Nigeria v Zambia (22h00)

Wednesday, August 5

Egypt v Nigeria (22h00)

Malawi v Zambia (22h00)

Group D

Today, July 29

Ghana 2-0 Cape Verde

Cameroon 2-1 Mali

Sunday, August 2

Ghana v Cameroon (19h00)

Mali v Cape Verde (22h00)

Thursday, August 6

Mali v Ghana (22h00)

Cape Verde v Cameroon (22h00)

Quarterfinals

Saturday, August 8

QF 2: Winner Group B v 2nd Place Group A (19h00)

QF 1: Winner Group A v 2nd Place Group B (22h00)

Sunday, August 9

QF 4: Winner Group D v 2nd Place Group C (19h00)

QF 3: Winner Group C v 2nd Place Group D (22h00)

Semifinals

Wednesday, August 12

SF2: Winner QF2 v Winner QF3 (19h00)

SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF4 (22h00)

World Cup 2027 play-off matches

Thursday, August 13

Loser QF2 v Loser QF3 (19h00)

Loser QF1 v Loser QF4 (22h00)

Third place play-off

Saturday, August 15

Loser SF1 v Loser SF2 (19h00)

WAfCON 2026 final

Sunday, August 16

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (Moulay Hassan Stadium or Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, (21h00)