If Zambia win or draw, Scorchers will advance to the quarterfinals after beating Egypt 3-1

* Through goals from Rose Kabzere in the 31st minute, Faith Chinzimu in the 45+1′ and Temwa Chawinga in 68’

* Played with 10 players from the 52nd minute after Rose Alufandika is shown a straight red card for a foul

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ten-player Malawi Scorchers have beaten Egypt 3-1 to record their second successive victory at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) Morocco 2026 after beating Nigeria 3-2 in the opening Group C to amass 6 points and on the verge of reaching the quarterfinals.

They will be hoping that Zambia, who beat Egypt 6-0, should beat Nigeria or draw in the other game kicking off 10h00.

After enjoying good possession of the game, the Scorchers took the lead in the 31st minute through France-based Rose Kabzere and made it 2-0 in the 45+1′ through Faith Chinzimu.

Just seven minutes from the half time break, the Scorchers were dealt a severe blow when Rose Alufandika is shown a straight red card for a foul and from the 52nd minute, they finished the game up to eight minutes of added time with 10 players.

In the 68th minutes, US-based Temwa Chawinga scored her third goal at her first-ever WAfCON appearance — one behind Zambia’s Barbra Banda, who netted four against Egypt.

The game started at a high pace and within 10 minutes Scorchers showed signs of recording another memorable victory when they won two successive corner kicks.

They were being frustrated by shoving and tagging by the Egyptian defence on the two attackers, Temwa and her sister Tabith.

In the 23rd, a good move from Rose Kabzere saw her passing to Temwa, whose shot was saved by alert goalkeeper Shehata for a corner.

Three minutes later a well-delivered corner by Ireen Khumalo found Kabzere, but her header went straight into the hands of the Egypt goalkeeper.

The Cleopatras pulled one back in the 70th through a good move and from then on threatened the Malawi defence before Temwa made it 3-1.

In time added, the referee awarded the Scorchers a penalty but after the Egyptians protested it went for VAR review and was subsequently overturned.

In the 89th coach Lovemore Fazili rested Leticia Chinyamula and Rose Kabzere to make way for Sabina Thom and Tendai Sani.