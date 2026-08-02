Zambian fans no longer over confident at Copper Queens facing the Scorchers

* They beat us in last friendly and they they have the best defence and midfield than us

* Malawi will beat Zambia very easily. Zambia and Egypt are the underdogs in that group

* Do you remember what happened at COSAFA 2023? Ignore Malawi at your own peril

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) Morocco 2026, Zambian fans — along with Nigerians — took to social media to scoff at Malawi Scorchers chances of beating these to supposedly heavyweights but they have since been silenced.

The 3-2 victory over the Super Falcons — the tournament’s record winning side with 10 titles in 13 appearances — suddenly made the continent and the world to turn their full attention at the Scorchers.

An unbelievable performance was achieved in which the Scorchers were 2-0 up at 90 minutes before the Super Falcons pulled one back in 90+3 — but Malawi increased the lead two minutes later.

The defending champions then added another consolation in last minute of the eight that were added.

After beating Egypt 6-0, the Zambians believed the Copper Queens will triumph over the Super Eagles but they failed to beat an opponent that was a player out through red card.

As the Copper Queens now prepare to face the Scorchers on Wednesday in last Group D encounter both teams need to win, Zambia Football Association generated a debate on its Facebook account, saying: “It is impossible — Malawi cannot beat Zambia. Do you agree?”

The first response was from MacLowen Nyambalo, who simply said: “What is impossible is never debated …. what else do you want us to say if is impossible?”

Others were succinct, with one reminding his compatriots that the Scorchers beat the Copper Queens in a FIFA window international friendly in February last year, adding that Malawi “have the best defence and best midfield than Zambia”.

Kaliba Kasinja said: “With chipante-pante style of playing, Zambia can’t beat Malawi. And another issue is Zambia depend on one player while Malawi [play as a] team.“

John Zamunda observed that Malawi can beat Zambia “very easily” and described the Copper Queens and Egypt as Group C “underdogs”.

Heaven Maliati reminded his fellow fans of the COSAFA Women’s Championship 2023 when the Scorchers lifted their first international title beating the Copper Queens in the final, saying: “Ignore Malawi at your own peril!”

Kalala Amos described the last encounter as “a tough game and winning is possible on either side. Malawi are coming into the game knowing they beat Nigeria and Nigeria beat Zambia.

“Zambia is coming in wanting 3 more points — hence its toughness, while Zulo Gimo contributed an analysis through calculations:

“Let’s be realistic, Nigeria can’t afford to slip against Egypt. I expect nothing less than a win. With their World Cup qualification on the line, the Super Falcons will win.

“In that case, Zambia will also need maximum points against Malawi — no draw. A three-way six point tie will exist after that.

According to head-to-head rules, this will make results against Egypt not count. That 6-0 win against Egypt won’t save us.

“It will now just be about the Nigeria, Zambia and Malawi against each other. There is no scenario where Nigeria would finish third place if they beat Egypt, regardless of what happens between Zambia and Malawi.”

Gimo contends that if Nigeria win, Zambia won’t qualify if they beat the Scorchers by either 1-0, 2-1 or 3-2 but if they win 4-3, 5-4 or by a two, three, four goal margin and so on (e.g. 2-0, 3-1, 3-0).

“So we need a 2-0 win against Malawi at the very least if Nigeria beat Egypt [but] it will take something special to keep Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga that quiet.”

As Kaliba Kasinja alluded to that the Scorchers play as a team, after the Chawinga sisters dominated the headlines — with Temwa claiming a brace and Tabitha the third goal — the scorers were different against Egypt.

France-based Rose Kabzere opened the lead in the 31st minute, Faith Chinzimu made it 2-0 in the 45+1′ while in the 68th minutes, US-based Temwa Chawinga scored her third goal at her first-ever WAfCON appearance — one behind Zambia’s Barbra Banda, who netted four against Egypt.

For her overall performance, it earned Kadzere the Player of the Match in a game the Scorchers were dealt a severe blow, when they finished the game up to eight minutes of added time with 10 players after Rose Alufandika was shown a straight red card for a clumsy foul in the 52nd minute.

Coach Lovemore Fazili praised his players for showing character, especially after going down to 10 players.

“It was a well-balanced game,” he told FAM Media. “We did not underrate Egypt because they lost 6-0 to Zambia.

“We knew they would come out strongly against us, and they did that in the first half. In the second half, after we talked and discussed, we saw a change.

“We scored three goals, and even after Rose Alufandika was given a red card, we kept on fighting until the end and won 3-1.”

He added that he was pleased with the team’s performance and mentality: “I am happy with the performance and I am happy with the players because they have shown good character.”

The Scorchers started the match with high intensity, creating early pressure and forcing Egypt to defend deep. Malawi’s dominance paid off in the 31st minute when Kabzere opened the scoring after finishing off a well-placed pass from Temwa Chawinga.

Just before halftime, Faith Chinzimu doubled Malawi’s lead in the 45+1st minute after a sustained spell of pressure from the Scorchers.

Temwa Chawinga made it 3-0 in the 68th minute with a composed finish to put Malawi in control.

Egypt pulled one back two minutes later through Iman Hassan in the 70th minute, but Malawi remained disciplined and managed the closing stages well to secure another important victory.—Additional reporting by FAM Media

Results and fixtures (kick-off times CAT beamed live on SuperSport live on DStv Channel 225 (https://dstv.stream) and on GOtv Channel 61 (https://gotv.stream):

Group stages

Group A

Algeria 2-0 Senegal

Morocco 4-0 Kenya

Thursday, July 30

Senegal 1-0 Kenya

Morocco 1-0 Algeria

Monday, August 3

Senegal v Morocco (22h00)

Kenya v Algeria (22h00)

Group B

South Africa 1-2 Tanzania

Côte d’Ivoire 4-1 Burkina Faso

South Africa 2-2 Côte d’Ivoire

Burkina Faso 2-1 Tanzania

Tuesday, August 4

Burkina Faso v South Africa (22h00)

Tanzania v Côte d’Ivoire (22h00)

Group C

Zambia 6-0 Egypt

Nigeria 3-2 Malawi

Egypt 1-3 Malawi

Nigeria 1-9 Zambia

Wednesday, August 5

Egypt v Nigeria (22h00)

Malawi v Zambia (22h00)

Group D

Today, July 29

Ghana 2-0 Cape Verde

Cameroon 2-1 Mali

Sunday, August 2

Ghana v Cameroon (19h00)

Mali v Cape Verde (22h00)

Thursday, August 6

Mali v Ghana (22h00)

Cape Verde v Cameroon (22h00)

Quarterfinals

Saturday, August 8

QF 2: Winner Group B v 2nd Place Group A (19h00)

QF 1: Winner Group A v 2nd Place Group B (22h00)

Sunday, August 9

QF 4: Winner Group D v 2nd Place Group C (19h00)

QF 3: Winner Group C v 2nd Place Group D (22h00)

Semifinals

Wednesday, August 12

SF2: Winner QF2 v Winner QF3 (19h00)

SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF4 (22h00)

World Cup 2027 play-off matches

Thursday, August 13

Loser QF2 v Loser QF3 (19h00)

Loser QF1 v Loser QF4 (22h00)

Third place play-off

Saturday, August 15

Loser SF1 v Loser SF2 (19h00)

WAfCON 2026 final

Sunday, August 16

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (Moulay Hassan Stadium or Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, (21h00)