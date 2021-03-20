No mask, no voting but Paramount Chief Kyungu suggests MEC should provide for those without

Paramount Chief Kyungu; voting is a constitutional right

* Or else people should be told to bring even any clean piece of cloth with which to cover their mouth and nose

* Message back to the Commission to make a decision as elections are guided by the Electoral Laws

By Jordan Simeon-Phiri, MEC Stringer

Paramount Chief Kyungu has objected the condition that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has set that any voter who would turn up for the March 30 by-elections without a mask would not be allowed to vote.

Paramount Chief of Chitipa and Karonga was reacting to a statement made by MEC’s director of media and public relations Sangwani Mwafulirwa on Thursday at Maghemo nerve centre during a multiparty liaison committee meeting on the observance of the COVID-19 preventive measures.

Mwafulirwa called on political party leaders to urge the electorates to wear face masks when going to cast their votes to avoid the further spread of the pandemic — coming against the background of total defiance of party supporters who are gathering in large crowds during campaign rallies ahead of the by-elections.

This mass gatherings have been faulted by commentators, saying it has potential to further spread the virus.

Mwafulirwa said as a precaution measure, it is a requirement that everyone coming to cast their votes should wear a face mask and where possible carry their own pen.

“This is in compliance with the government directive through the presidential task force on COVID-19 preventive measures — no face mask, no voting. This is to prevent the further spreading of the pandemic,” Mwafulirwa said.

However, Paramount Chief Kyungu objected to the suggestion, arguing that “voting is a constitutional right which requires every eligible voter to democratically participate to elect a leader of their choice”.

“Therefore, putting the conditional parameter of no face mask, no voting will prevent many a people from voting. MEC should instead make sure that disposable face masks are available on polling day to enable everyone to vote.

“Or else people should be told to bring even any clean piece of cloth with which to cover their mouth and nose,” he suggested.

In response, Mwafulirwa said he will take the message back to the Commission to make a decision as elections are guided by the Electoral Laws.

The multiparty liaison committee meeting was organised by Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) Karonga District Peace Committee.

Meanwhile — in a bizarre turn of events, Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) on Friday spared time from their busy campaign diary to go to Kaning’ina Hills in Mzuzu to seek God’s intervention on the much sought after victory for their candidate Fwasani Silungwe in Karonga North West Constituency.

In an interview, AFORD regional governor Denis Mhone said they decided to enter into prayer and fasting session to call unto God for Him to answer their wish and grant them the vacant seat.

Karonga North West has about 53,000 voters ready to elect their candidate out of the eight contestants to replace the fallen DPP MP James Kamwambi who died last month of COVID-19 complications.

The eight candidates are Daniel Chitonya (MCP); Felix Katwaff Kaira (UTM); Trustings Waluza Kamwambi (DPP); Anderson Peace Mwaipanga (independent); Dr. Shawo Gabriel Mwakilama (independent); Harry Hardson Mwanyembe (independent); Bone Harry Kasunga Mwenendeka (UDF); Fwasani Silungwe (AFORD).