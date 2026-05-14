Some free-to-air channels carried on GOtv service will be temporarily unavailable for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™

* Due to FIFA’s broadcast licensing requirements but if customers’ GOtv package includes SuperSport, they will continue to enjoy full tournament coverage without interruption

* The process known as geo-blocking is a standard international practice that ensures broadcasters air matches only within the territories where they hold broadcasting rights

By Duncan Mlanjira

Due to FIFA’s broadcast licensing requirements, some free-to-air (FTA) channels carried on GOtV service will be temporarily unavailable outside their respective home countries throughout the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™ — from June 11 to July 19.

In a statement, GOtv says while committed to deliver a world-class viewing experience, this is part of its commitment to legal compliance — a process known as geo-blocking, which “is a standard international practice that ensures broadcasters air matches only within the territories where they hold broadcasting rights”.

“If your GOtv package includes SuperSport, you’ll continue to enjoy full tournament coverage without interruption,” says the statement, adding that “when granting rights to broadcast the tournament, rights holders such as FIFA in this case, often grant broadcast rights subject to certain territorial restrictions (i.e. rights are confined to certain countries and not available in others)”.

“To comply with our contractual rights and obligations with FIFA, and to protect our customers and partners from potential legal breaches, we must temporarily restrict access to certain channels in specific regions during the tournament.

“We are currently finalising details with FTA broadcasters who may be potentially affected and will provide further information prior to the start of the tournament,” says GOtv, while also encouraging customers to check that their subscription includes access to SuperSport.

Meanwhile, SuperSport has rolled out a campaign dubbed; ‘Sleep can wait’ in more than 20 African countries as part of the road towards the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

In a statement, the broadcaster says the campaign marks the first collaboration between agency partner for CANAL+, BETC, and the MultiChoice Group brand, SuperSport.

The SuperSport’s new advertising campaign was launched on May 11 across more than 20 English and Portuguese-speaking African countries to coincide with the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

“This campaign marks the first collaboration between BETC — CANAL+’s long-standing partner for 40 years — and a brand from the MultiChoice Group.

“As the official broadcaster of the entire tournament (all 104 matches live), SuperSport (available via DStv and GOtv) will deliver an exceptional 24/7 broadcast offering, featuring four dedicated live and streaming channels, hosted by high-profile expert pundits.

“Matches will also be broadcast with the option of several local languages, in addition to English and Portuguese,” said the statement, adding that the campaign aims to unite football fans around a clear message: ‘Sleep can wait’.

“This historic edition of the tournament will feature a record participation of 10 African teams, alongside unparalleled editorial coverage by SuperSport channels, including for matches broadcast during the night.

“Shot in Cape Town with director Jabu Nadia Newman, in collaboration with South African production teams, the campaign is set to garner exceptional visibility through three TV formats (60’, 30’ and 15’) broadcast across more than 150 channels, over 800 out-of-home advertising faces, as well as widespread distribution on digital platforms and across the Group’s social media pages — reaching more than 100 million followers.”