Headline fixture for FDH Bank Premiership 2026 Matchweek 4 is between leaders Baka City-Masters FC and 4th-placed Silver Strikers

* Baka City-Masters FC are coming from a 2-0 win against fellow new entrants to the Premiership, Mitundu-LUANAR while Silver Strikers lost 0-1 to fellow seasoned side Blue Eagles

* 2nd-placed Nyasa Big Bullets are up against Red Lions, who haven’t lost in three games on their return to the top flight league of one win and two draws

By Duncan Mlanjira

On their return to the elite league through the back door — riding on the qualification of Baka City after buying off its trading rights — Masters FC are leading the inaugural FDH Bank Premiership after winning all of their three opening matches.

Last weekend, they won 2-0 against new entrants to the Premiership, Mitundu-LUANAR through first goal from Stain Davie and an own goal from Leo Kachikho and for Matchweek 4, they are up against 4th-placed Silver Strikers.

The seasoned Bankers, who finished 3rd in the TNM Super League 2025, have won two of their three assignments of the FDH Bank Premiership, before losing 0-1 last weekend in a city derby against Blue Eagles at Civo Stadium.

They first beat Kamuzu Barracks 2-0 before thumping Moyale 4-1 and stopped by Blue Eagles, while Masters first beat Chitipa United 1-0 and went on to triumph 2-1 over Karonga United.

Sharing on 7 points each but separated on goal difference are Nyasa Big Bullets on 2nd position and Civil Service United on 3rd. The Bullets, who are now much more galvanised after beating their arch rivals 2-1 last Sunday — a victory they had been long awaiting having beat three times last season.

The Bullets utilised a 5th minute penalty scored by Blessings Mpokera before extending the lead to 2-0 in the 60th through Maxwell Phodo but a minute later Mighty Wanderers reduced the arrears through Promise Kamwendo.

From three games, the People’s Team drew one and won two and they now face new entrants to the elite league, NBS Bank NDL champions Red Lions at Joyce Chitsulo Stadium.

The Lions of Zomba have also not lost any game as they have drawn their first two matches (1-1 each with Creck Sporting Club and Ekhaya FC) before thumping Dedza Dynamos 3-0 last week — stamping their intention that they are back into the top flight with a purpose.

Another promoted side from the NBS Bank NDL, Mitundu FC, who have won, drawn and lost to earn 4 points and perch at 7th place, are at home on Saturday at Dedza Stadium to host injured lions, Mighty Wanderers.

The Nomads are on 9th position having played only two games so far, winning their opening match 2-1 against Creck Sporting Club before last week’s loss to the Bullets at Bingu National Stadium.

The other Matchweek 4 matches are: Creck Sporting Club (11th/2pts) v Kamuzu Barracks (15th/1pt) at Aubrey Dimba Stadium; Chitipa United (10th/3pts) v Civil Service United (3rd/7pts) at Chitipa Stadium and Ekhaya FC (14th/1pt) v Moyale (8th/4pts) at Mpira Stadium — to be played on Saturday.

On Sunday are Karonga United (13th/1pt) v MAFCO (12th/2pts) at Karonga Stadium and Dedza Dynamos (16th/1pt) v Blue Eagles (5th/6pts) at Dedza Stadium.