NBS Bank’s partnership with MDF keeps on being strengthened

* As the bank injects K10 million in support of MDF Annual Sports Festival underway at the Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) in Salima

* This follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sponsor the MDF Veterans Golf Tournament for the next 10 years

* And supporting the General Jaffu Fundraising Golf Tournament towards the refurbishment and maintenance of Zomba Gymkhana as part of its commitment to caring for the spaces that serve the communities

By Duncan Mlanjira

NBS Bank Plc continues to cement its partnership with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) by investing K10 million towards the annual sports festival, currently underway at Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) in Salima District.

This follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) a few weeks ago to sponsor the proceeds go towards the welfare of the MDF-Veterans-Golf-Tournament-for-the-10-years, whose proceeds go towards the welfare of World War soldiers, who served the country with valour.

On top of that, NBS Bank also supported the MDF-Chief-General-Jaffu-Fundraising-Golf-Tournament-at-Zomba-Gymkhana-Club towards the refurbishment and maintenance of its golf course and other amenities as part of its commitment to caring for the spaces that serve the communities.

At the symbolic presentation of the investment yesterday at MDF headquarters in Lilongwe, General Jaffu hailed the bank for supporting the successful hosting of the event and for coming to assist the MDF’s various activities.

On the part of NBS Bank, Head of Government & International Organisations, Mervin Donga said the investment reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting MDF activities, emphasising that the bank and MDF share the same values, as both believe in excellence, discipline, and integrity.

The sports festival at MAFCO has attracted soldiers from across the country, whose goal is to promote interaction, fitness, and networking — expected to conclude tomorrow after competing in various sporting activities, including football, netball, volleyball, basketball, tug of war, darts, hockey, boxing, e-sports and golf.

The athletes are from four services (Army, Air Force, Navy, and National Service) and the opening of the week-long festival was presided over by General Jaffu, emphasised the event’s importance in building resilience and restoring MDF’s status as a powerhouse in national sportsmanship.

“This event is not only a sporting competition but also a celebration of unity, strength, and camaraderie,” said General Jaffu as he encouraged the men and women in uniform to use the festival to foster teamwork, improve physical fitness, and boost morale.

Along with NBS Bank as key sponsors are Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) at K10.25 million, Msilikali SACCO (K7 million), National Bank of Malawi (K5.5 minute), Prime Insurance (K3 million), Vanguard Life Insurance (K2 million), Old Mutual (K1.5 million), and water and refreshments provided by Standard Bank-Salima.—Additional reporting by Sgt. Joseph Phiri, MDF Media