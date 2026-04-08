NBS Bank reaffirms its support to retired military veterans welfare

* Signs an MoU with MDF extending annual MDF Veterans Golf Tournament lead sponsorship agreement to 10 years

* Over the years, the tournament has evolved into a key national platform that brings together the corporate sector, government, and the public

* To recognise the sacrifices of retired military veterans while mobilising resources to support their welfare

By Duncan Mlanjira

NBS Bank Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Malawi’s retired military veterans by signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) that extends the bank’s lead sponsorship of the fundraising MDF Veterans Golf Tournament to 10 years.

The MDF Veterans Golf Tournament, also known as the ‘Thanksgiving Golf Tournament’, which NBS Bank supports as lead sponsor, is an annual initiative organised by the MDF to honour and support military veterans who served the nation with distinction.

Over the years, the tournament has evolved into a key national platform that brings together the corporate sector, government, and the public — to recognise the sacrifices of veterans while mobilising resources to support their welfare.

Proceeds from the tournament are channelled towards improving the livelihoods of veterans, including support for housing, daily needs, and general welfare.

At the signing ceremony held at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe, NBS Bank Chief Executive Officer, Temwani Simwaka emphasised that “the partnership reflects the Bank’s long-standing commitment to recognising and supporting those who have contributed to the country’s peace and stability”.

“As a proudly Malawian bank, we recognise that the peace and progress we enjoy today are built on the sacrifices of our veterans,” Simwaka said. “This partnership is about honouring that service and playing our part in supporting their well-being.”

At the function, it was recognised that beyond sport, the MDF Veterans Golf Tournament has served as a unifying platform that promotes patriotism, camaraderie, and collective responsibility towards veterans.

The MDF highlighted that the initiative not only celebrates the legacy of service men and women but also raises awareness of the challenges faced by veterans, while fostering continued support from stakeholders.

“This tournament is more than a sporting event, it is a reminder that service to the nation does not end at retirement and that as a nation, and we have a responsibility to support those who served.

“Through this Memorandum of Understanding, NBS Bank and the Malawi Defence Force aim to further strengthen their partnership and ensure the sustainability and growth of the tournament as a meaningful platform for honouring veterans and supporting their welfare.”