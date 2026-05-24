Dedza Dynamos continue to struggle in FDH Bank Premiership 2026

* Lose 0-4 to Masters FC, who have reclaimed lead of the log table while Silver Strikers take 2nd position after drawing 0-0 with Mighty Wanderers

* Pushing Blue Eagles to 3rd, who were top after Saturday’s assignments when they drew 1-1 with Nyasa Big Bullets at Civo Stadium

By Duncan Mlanjira

Masters FC have heaped more misery on rock bottom of the table, Dedza Dynamos, by whipping them 4-0 and at the same time reclaiming top spot of the FDH Bank Premiership 2026.

A hat-trick from Hastings Ndau and one goal from Enock Kaonga, propped Masters back at the top with 12 points from five games, and opening a 2-point lead ahead of runners-up Silver Strikers.

The Bankers drew 0-0 with Mighty Wanderers this Sunday afternoon to amass 10 points, sharing with Blue Eagles but separated by goal difference — who have been pushed to 3rd after occupying the top spot temporarily on Saturday when they drew 1-1 with Nyasa Big Bullets at Civo Stadium.

On 4th place are Red Lions with 9 points, who have moved from 6th after beating LUANAR Mitundu 1-0 on Saturday at Zomba Stadium; while on 5th are Nyasa Big Bullets also with 9 points.

Played under floodlights at Bingu National Stadium from 18h00, Masters’ Hastings Ndau took the team into the lead in the 21st minute before Kaonga made it 2-0 nine minutes later, while after the break, Ndau claimed his brace in the 56th before having his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 81st.

In other Sunday assignments, MAFCO claimed their first win in five matches when they beat Chitipa United 2-0 at Champion Stadium through a brace from Clifford Msowoya in quick succession of 46th and 49th minutes.

The win moves MAFCO from 13th to 10th position while Civil Service United having moved down to 8th from 7th after losing 0-1 against Karonga United at home, Civo Stadium, sharing 7 points with Mighty Wanderers — who have occupied 7th from 9th after the 0-0 draw with Silver Strikers.

Only two teams haven’t yet registered a loss, Nyasa Big Bullets and Red Lions, who have returned to the top flight football they were demoted from some four seasons ago and earned promotion by being champions of the 2nd-tier NBS Bank National Division League (NDL).

The two teams have each won two matches and drew three. Through a lone goal from Mavuto Kamunga, the Lions of Zomba beat LUANAR Mitundu, who earned promotion as runners-up to Red Lions in the NBS Bank NDL, then trending as Mitundu Baptist, who partnered with LUANAR FC to established LUANAR Mitundu FC — just as Masters Security Ltd bought rights of NDL 3rd-placed Baka City to form Masters FC, owned by Cabinet Minister, Alfred Gangata.

Meanwhile, Mighty Wanderers and 12th-placed Karonga United, whose opening match that was planned-as-the-launch-of-the-inaugural-FDH-Bank-Premiership, was postponed after Football Association of Malawi (FAM) refused to grant permission for Super League of Malawi (SULOM) to host the match at the closed Kamuzu Stadium, are set to meet on Wednesday, May 27 at Mpira Stadium.