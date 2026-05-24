Mighty Tigers survive scare by coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Bangwe All Stars in NBS Bank NDL Matchweek Two

* They have been displaced from the top spot which has been occupied by Extreme FC, who beat Changalume Barracks 3-0 this Sunday afternoon

* On 2nd place are Embangweni United, who beat Ntaja United 2-1 at Rumphi Stadium this afternoon

By Duncan Mlanjira

Demoted for the first time-ever from the top flight league, Mighty Tigers took the lead of the 2nd-tier NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) Season 2 after winning their opening match last week, but on Sunday afternoon they dug deep to come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Bangwe All Stars at Mpira Stadium.

They have since been pushed to 3rd place as the top spot has now been occupied by Extreme FC, who beat Changalume Barracks 3-0 this Sunday at Owen Malijani Stadium in Mchinji.

Extreme FC, who are joining the NBS Bank NDL as champions from the 3rd-tier Central Region League, lead with 6 points, separated by goal difference as they share with Embangweni United, who beat Ntaja United 2-1 at Rumphi Stadium.

The two top leaders have won both their opening two assignments having each registered 1-0 wins in Matchweek One while with 4 points each are Mighty Tigers, Songwe Border United and Ndirande Stars.

Going into the match at Mpira Stadium having lost away to Mzuzu City Hammers in first assignment, Bangwe All Stars made their intent known that they were up to the game when they stunned the experienced Mighty Tigers in the 1st minute through Lyson Nkhoma, following an assist from Cedric Maxwell.

Just a minute before the half time break, Bangwe All Stars increased the lead to 2-0 from a goal by Dyson Moffart assisted by Vincent Botoman, a situation that made Tigers coach to make changes soon after the break — bringing in Maxwell Owen Kalale, Madalitso Banda and James Makawa for Matthews Sibale, James Tambwali and Mwai Banda.

The tactical change proved effective as in the 57th minute, the Tigers pulled one back through Kalale assisted by Lusekelo Kishombe and equalised in the 76th from another sub Khursheed Muhammad, who was brought in later.

At Owen Malijani Stadium, Extreme FC, who are past contestants of the elite super league they were demoted from some two seasons ago, took the lead in the 27th minute through Slay Antony, who headed in a brilliant corner kick from Tony Phiri.

They went for half time break leading by the lone goal and increased it in the 64th through Chifundo Ngochera, assisted by Slay Antony in the 18 yard box, before burying the game to 3-0 in the 86th through substitute, Jerry Kalume — assisted by Gregory Mwase.

At Rumphi Stadium, Ntaja got the better of their hosts, Embangweni United by taking the lead in the 36th through Adam Ali assisted by Brian Kuntambira but the visitors were dwelt a severe blow in the 64th when Harrison Phiri was given marching orders for accumulating two yellow cards on fouls.

Having a numerical advantage, Ntaja conceded a penalty under pressure in the 70th minute following a handball in the 18 yard box, which Petros Kamanga successfully converted — and five minutes later, Embangweni took the lead through Bernad Magawa after an assist from Wongani Lusale.

In the 85th, Price Mwase could have been super sub for Ntaja but his powerful effort ricocheted off the post to deny and the visitors finished three minutes of 90+5 time added with nine men following the expulsion of Ausman Ackim for a dangerous tackle on his opponent.

On Saturday, Songwe Border United temporarily took the lead after they beat Mzuzu City Hammers 1-0 at Karonga Stadium but have been pushed to 4th place, while also with 4 points are placed Ndirande Stars on 5th, who beat Namitete Zitha on Saturday at Mpira Stadium.