Songwe Border United takes lead of NBS Bank NDL ahead of Sunday’s Matchweek 2 assignments

* Three other teams have 3 points each — 3rd-placed Mighty Tigers, who face Bangwe All Stars on Sunday at Mpira Stadium

* Embangweni United on 4th, who date Ntaja United at Rumphi Stadium; and Extreme FC who are up against Changalume Barracks at Owen Malijani Stadium

By Duncan Mlanjira

Songwe Border United will have to wait for tomorrow’s Matchweek 2 assignments involving teams with 3 points each, to be declared leaders of the NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) 2026 log table following their 1-0 win over Mzuzu City Hammers this Saturday afternoon at Karonga Stadium.

Songwe Border have accumulated 4 points along with Ndirande Stars, who beat visiting Namitete Zitha 2-1 at Mpira Stadium to perch on second position after being separated by goal difference.

Three other teams have 3 points each — 3rd-placed Mighty Tigers, who face Bangwe All Stars on Sunday at Mpira Stadium; Embangweni United on 4th, who date Ntaja United at Rumphi Stadium; and Extreme FC who are up against Changalume Barracks at Owen Malijani Stadium in Mchinji.

But for the moment, Songwe Border can revel in glory have beaten fellow team they were demoted from the elite league through the lone goal from Dickson Mwangonde as early as the 9th minute assisted by Emmanuel Munthali.

Ndirande Stars had to dig in deep to come from goal behind they conceded in the first minute from Namitete Zitha’s Precious Manduwa following an assist from Takondwa Mphanza.

Ndirande Stars equalised in 45+1′ from Corazo Zonda through an assist from Khareed Allie and earned the winner with three minutes to the clock before time added through Moses Gunde.

On Friday, FOMO FC and Chilobwe United shared the spoils when they drew 0-0 at Mpira Stadium, who are now on 7th and 9th positions respectively.