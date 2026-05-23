Malawi’s most famous poet Wokomaatani Malunga appointed Malawi High Commissioner to UK

* Strong campaigner against corruption Rev. Baxton Maulidi heading for Egypt as Deputy High Commissioner

* Former Malawi Electoral Commission’s chief elections officer Sam Alfandika to head Morocco High Commission

By Duncan Mlanjira

Benedicto Wokomaatani Malunga, Malawi’s most famous poet born, who was serving as Registrar of the University of Malawi, has been appointed as the country’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK).

Wokomaatani — also a short-story writer and an essayist, who translated great African writer Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ into Chichewa under the title Chipasupasu, will be deputised by Kondwani Munthali — whose team includes Phunziro Jawati as counsellor; Daudi L. Chida (investment & trade attaché); Annie Mpinda (first secretary-political); Maria Katchetche Thyolani (tourism attaché); and Martha Gonondo (immigration officer.

The list of appointments for the diplomatic missions released by the government also has Dr. Edward Sawerengera as Ambassador for Washington Mission in USA; with Edwin Njowe as deputy; Joseph Chirwa (counsellor); Steven Maseya (investment & trade attaché); Pilirani Semu (tourism attaché) and Thokozani C. Senzani (first secretary).

New York Mission will be headed by General Spoon Phiri as Ambassador with Linda Kunje as the deputy Faith Munthali (counsellor); Isaac Chimwala (first secretary); Demobray Makuluni (second secretary; Chifuniro K. Charles (trade attaché); and Elias Chiphaka (immigration officer).

In Tokyo, Japan, the Ambassador is former legislator and Cabinet Minister, Aaron Sangala; whose Deputy Ambassador is renowned football administrator, Limbani Magomero with Beatrice Kasakatira as counsellor; Dyson Msungeni (investment & trade attaché); and Lizzie Ndomondo (tourism attaché).

Pretoria Mission in South Africa has Robert Dafter Salama as High Commissioner); Allexious Godia (Deputy High Commissioner); Raymond Nkhata (counsellor); Charles Masaka (investment & trade attaché); Patricia Madalo Hamisi (tourism attaché); Leonard Chimbanga (first secretary-political); and Jacqueline Kadiwa (first secretary-trade).

Johannesburg Mission has Lonnie Chijere Phiri as Consular General; Pius Mvenya Jnr (Deputy); Chimwemwe Kwatiwani (health attaché); Hanifa Mpunga (first secretary); Creig Phiri (third secretary); Florence Howahowa (immigration officer); and Kondwani Dala (labour officer).

Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) minister, Rev. Baxton Maulidi — who is a strong campaigner against corruption — serving as All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC’s) economic justice, transparency & accountability champion in Malawi — is heading for Cairo as Deputy High Commissioner to Egypt.

The Egypt Mission will be headed by Sheikh Dr. Sherrif Kaisi as High Commissioner, whose team includes Zaid Khamisa (counsellor); Trezza Fatima Kawanga (investment & trade attaché and Sabo Kunje (tourism attaché).

Former chief elections officer for Malawi Electoral Commission, Sam Alfandika, who was at the United Nations (UN) as an international elections adviser, will head the Morocco Mission as High Commissioner, whose deputy is Catherine Makunganya, Abdul Razak Nkhata as counsellor, Abel Luya (investment & trade attaché) and Vanessa Chikafa (tourism attaché).

In Berlin, Germany, the Ambassador is Dr. Evance Matabwa to be deputised by Edward Kabango with Joseph Tukula as counsellor); Charles Liphevu (investment & trade attaché); and Ruth Mataya Itimu (tourism attaché).

Beijing Mission in China has Grey Nyandule Phiri as Ambassador; Morris Kumakanga (deputy); Henry Allide (counsellor); Emily Kadango (investment & trade attaché); and Christina Chisale (tourism attaché).

The Mission for Chinese province of Hunan has Garnet Gwembere as Consular General; Linda Limbe (deputy); Sydney Ntelemuka (counsellor); Alinafe Mpoka (investment & trade attaché); and Paul Makina (tourism attaché).

Brasilia Mission’s Ambassador is Brian Bowler; James Woods (deputy); Brave Mkwezalamba (counsellor Gertrude Kafumbata (investment & trade attaché); and Naomi Kilekwa Phiri (tourism attaché).

Ambassador in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is Khwauli Msiska with Chrissy Mahuka as deputy); Dickson Gondwe (counsellor); Bernadette Maele (investment & trade attaché); and Brenda Saidi Banda (tourism attaché).

In Nairobi, Kenya, the Mission will be headed by Dora Mangulama as High Commissioner); Gerald Viola as deputy; Ackim Mwanza (counsellor); Mphatso Gama (investment & trade attaché); and Soboza Kachiwala (tourism attaché).

Mangulama will also double as Dubai Mission Ambassador in United Arab Emirates to be deputised by Cosgrove Mituka with Norman Kasalika as counsellor; Jamali Selemani (investment & trade attaché); and Liston Kanyoli Manda (tourism attaché).

Brussels Mission in Belgium has Kingsley Namakhwa as Ambassador; Cecelia Mphande Gendezea (deputy); Aaron Khuleya (counsellor); Ralph Chienda (investment & trade attaché); and Winnie Gondwe (tourism attaché).

In Lusaka, Zambia, Prof. Patrick Makina is the High Commissioner; Miller Chidzukudzuku (deputy); Bertha Salanjira Dzinyemba (counsellor); Ireen Mafuleka (investment & trade attaché); and Simeon Sangambe (tourism attaché).

David Nungu will head the Harare Mission with Dalitso Kajawo as deputy; Thenjiwe Dissi (counsellor); Jonah Pankuku (investment & trade attaché); Cynthia Zulu (tourism attaché); Mary Kankhokwe Banda (first secretary); and Martha Kalonga (immigration officer).

Maputo Mission in Mozambique has Reynolds Mmangisa as Ambassador; Brighton Malasa (deputy); Velia Patel (counsellor); Thandi Kaunda (investment & trade attaché)); and Rosyln Malunga (tourism attaché)

Also in Mozambique, as Tete Province Mission, Consular General is John Chiromo; Andrew Chifukwa (deputy); Roy Comsy (first secretary); Matenje Phiri (investment & trade attaché); and Smart Mwakayira (tourism attaché).

Former director general of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), Aubrey Sumbuleta heads for Tanzania to head the Dar-es-Salaam Mission, whose deputy is Chris Thaulo); Hastings Mwenitete (counsellor); Mphatso C. Nkhoma (investment & trade attaché); Tausi Mtupanyama (tourism attaché); and Dick Shumba (first secretary

In New Delhi, India, Rev. Alex Maulana is the High Commissioner; Grace Hiwa (deputy); Racksford Mtanga (counsellor); Ephraim Naeja (investment & trade attaché); and Wonder Msiska (tourism attaché).

Kuwait Mission has Yunus Karim (Ambassador); High Commissioner) with former Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) director general, Godfrey Itaye as deputy); Alexander Kamwanga (counsellor); Precious Mphwanthe (investment & trade attaché); and Francis Nkhwinda (tourism attaché).

The Mission in Geneva, Switzerland— the global hub for diplomacy and international finance — will be headed by Dr. Ambumulire Nelie Itimu Phiri as Ambassador with Gerald Chiunda as deputy; Francis Macjessie (counsellor); Andrew Kaponya (investment & trade attaché); and Emma Madalo Phiri (tourism attaché).

In Doha, Qatar, the Mission has Allison Liwanda as Ambassador, Khardija Suleman (deputy); Col. David Kalipinde-Rtd (counsellor); Daudi Chida (investment & trade attaché); Fatima Chabulika (tourism attaché); and John Kabaghe (first secretary).