Chilobwe United looking to bounce back tomorrow against FOMO FC at Mpira Stadium in Match Week 2 of NBS Bank NDL

* Coached by former Malawi international, Elvis Kafoteka, the new entrants’ performance in opening match was satisfactory despite losing 2-3 against Mighty Tigers

* FOMO FC drew 0-0 with fellow NBS Bank NDL Season 1 contestants, Ndirande Stars

By Duncan Mlanjira

After going down 2-3 against seasoned Mighty Tigers last Sunday at Mpira Stadium in a hard fought for opening match of their debut appearance in NBS Bank National Division League (NDL), Chilobwe United are hosting FOMO FC tomorrow in Match Week Two at the same venue.

After the loss against the Tigers, who have joined the second tier league having demoted from the top flight for the first time-ever, Chilobwe United head coach, Elvis Kafoteka told the club’s Media that while the result was not pleasing, he was very satisfied with his players’ performance — who “fought until the last second”.

Kafoteka’ the former Malawi international, added that he observed the shortfalls the team made against Mighty Tigers but they have learnt from them to plan ahead, starting with FOMO, who drew 0-0 with Ndirande Stars, their fellow contestants of Season 1 of the NBS Bank NDL.

Following their opening match results, Chilobwe United are occupying the relegation zone on 9th place with one point while FOMO are 7th.

Leading the log table, but separated on goal difference after sharing 3 points each with Mzuzu City Hammers, Embangweni and Extreme FC, are new entrants from the top flight, Mighty Tigers, who date 10th-placed Bangwe All Stars on Sunday at Mpira Stadium.

Bangwe All Stars, who are Season 1 contestants, lost 1-2 to Mzuzu City Hammers away at Chitipa Stadium last Saturday and will definitely come out with guns blazing at home — but interestingly also almost home for Tigers.

In two consecutive matches, Bangwe All Stars are facing immediate past elite sides as their campaign to earn promotion back into the top flight continues in Season 2.

Third-placed Embangweni United, who are joining the 2nd tier league as champions of Northern Region Football League, are at home Rumphi Stadium to host Ntaja United, who are 5th having drawn 2-2 with Songwe Border.

Songwe, also joining after being relegated from the top flight, occupy 6th place though sharing on points and goal difference with Ntaja United.

On 4th place after winning 1-0 in their launch opening match against Namitete Zitha, are Extreme FC, who date fellow debutants, Changalume Barracks at Owen Malijani Stadium where they earned their first full points from.

Extreme FC are joining the Season 2 having been champions of the now rebranded Central Regional Division League One while Changalume are from the Eastern — thus making this encounter on Sunday very interesting.

And there will be an all-NBS Bank NDL Season 1 contestants battle between Ndirande Stars and Namitete Zitha on Saturday at Mpira Stadium as well as a duel between 2025 elite league participants, Songwe Border and Mzuzu City Hammers at Karonga Stadium.

Fourteen goals have so far been scored with the most scored being Mighty Tigers’ 3-2 win over Chilobwe United and the 2-2 draw between Ntaja United and Songwe Border.

Season 1 was highly contested for and right from the blocks, Season 2 promises further action packed contests as the teams fight for three openings; the title itself, the promotion into the FDH Bank Premiership for the top three, and to remain in the 2nd tier league.