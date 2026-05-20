Ecobank Malawi invests K10m towards Independent Schools Association of Malawi’s May 27-29 Mzuzu conference

ISAMA president, Bishop Wycliffe Chimwendo (3rd left) receives the sponsorship from Ecobank Malawi’s Head of Commercial and Consumer Banking, George Phuza

* Ahead of the launch of ‘Banking 4 My Community-Education Value Proposition’ programme

* A specialised suite of financial solutions that Ecobank Malawi has developed to support private education institutions and businesses operating within the broader education ecosystem

* It is designed to enable sustainable growth, digital transformation, and operational efficiency across the education value chain

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ahead of the launch of its ‘Banking 4 My Community-Education Value Proposition’, Ecobank Malawi has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Malawi’s education sector by sponsoring K10 million towards the development conference for Independent Schools Association of Malawi (ISAMA) scheduled got May 27-29, 2026 at the Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu.

Ecobank indicates that the Banking 4 My Community-Education value proposition programme is a comprehensive suite of innovative financial products, services, and financing solutions designed to support reputable private education institutions from primary to tertiary level — including international schools, vocational academies, and businesses operating within the wider education value chain.

“The Banking 4 My Community-Education value proposition has been developed to provide tailored financial solutions aimed at supporting infrastructure expansion, working capital requirements, digital transformation, asset financing, green financing, and operational growth within the education sector.

“The programme further recognises schools as key anchors within an integrated ecosystem involving students, parents, suppliers, transport providers, technology partners, and other stakeholders contributing towards the delivery of quality education.

“Importantly, the offering extends beyond educational institutions to include businesses that are anchored by schools, enabling them to access appropriate financial solutions, strengthen their operations, and collectively contribute to building stronger, more resilient communities around the education ecosystem.”

The sponsorship was presented Wednesday during ISAMA’s regional meeting in Blantyre where Ecobank reaffirmed that the support “forms part of Ecobank Malawi’s broader strategy to deepen support towards institutions and stakeholders operating within the education ecosystem”.

Ecobank Malawi’s Head of Commercial and Consumer Banking, George Phuza said the initiative reflects the bank’s long-term commitment towards advancing education development in Malawi: “Education remains one of the most important pillars for sustainable economic growth and national development,” he said.

“Our sponsorship towards the ISAMA conference aligns with Ecobank Malawi’s vision of supporting institutions that are shaping future generations. As we prepare to launch our Banking 4 My Community – Education value proposition, we believe this partnership provides an opportunity for us to work closely with education institutions by delivering tailored financial solutions that address the evolving needs of schools and the wider education ecosystem.” Phuza said.

On his part, ISAMA president, Bishop Wycliffe Chimwendo, commended Ecobank Malawi for the sponsorship and its growing support towards the education sector: “We are sincerely grateful to Ecobank Malawi for this generous sponsorship towards the 2026 ISAMA Conference.

“This support demonstrates Ecobank’s commitment to strengthening the education sector and supporting private education institutions in Malawi. Partnerships of this nature are important in helping schools grow sustainably while improving the quality of education delivery across the country,” said Bishop Chimwendo, who added that the 2026 ISAMA Conference is expected to bring together school owners, education administrators, policymakers, development partners, and other stakeholders to discuss opportunities, innovations, and solutions aimed at strengthening Malawi’s private education sector.

Ecobank Malawi underlines that Banking 4 My Community – Education value proposition is designed for registered private primary, secondary, tertiary and international schools; technical and vocational institutions; early childhood development centres (ECDs); education service providers; NGOs and partners focused on education and sustainability; and suppliers and businesses anchored by educational institutions within the broader education ecosystem.

The programme offers a range of tailored financial solutions that include school infrastructure financing; working capital facilities; financing in asset & ICT; receivables; digital education — including payments and collections solutions.

It will also finance green & sustainability initiatives, bridge financing for donor and partner-funded contracts and that the academic institutions can use the financing for construction, renovation, and expansion of school infrastructure; acquisition of ICT and digital learning tools; and purchase of school buses, equipment, and learning materials.

It includes using it as working capital and day-to-day operational needs; renewable energy and sustainability initiatives — such as solar systems and water recycling — and for e-learning platforms and digital transformation projects.

“Its collateral requirements will depend on the nature of the facility, risk profile, and transaction structure,” says the leading private pan-African banking group. “In certain cases, flexible security arrangements or structured solutions may be applied to support accessibility.

“Institutions are generally expected to demonstrate stable and sustainable student enrollment; sound financial management practices; consistent and reliable fee collection systems; positive and verifiable cash flow performance; valid registration and accreditation by relevant authorities; and established operating history and proven track record.”

The bank encourages interested institutions to visit any Ecobank Malawi branch nationwide or contact their Relationship Manager for further engagement and product details.

Ecobank Malawi — an affiliate of the Ecobank Group offers a comprehensive suite of financial services and solutions to consumer, commercial, corporate, and investment banking clients through over 8 branches, 26 ATMs, and 194 Xpress Point agencies.

The Ecobank Group was established in 1985 to drive financial integration and socio-economic development in Africa, which has a strong footprint in 35 sub-Saharan African countries as well as in France, the UK, UAE, and China — bringing “unrivalled expertise and experience across Africa”.

“Our pan-African platform provides a single gateway for payments, cash management, trade, and investment across Africa and beyond,” says Ecobank Malawi.