Abandoned FDH Bank Premiership match between Mighty Wanderers and Karonga United rescheduled for Wednesday, May 27 at Mpira Stadium

* After the two teams’ assignments on Sunday, May 24 when the Nomads will host leaders Silver Strikers at Zomba Stadium with Karonga travelling to Civo Stadium to face Civil Service United

By Duncan Mlanjira

The match between Mighty Wanderers and Karonga United, which was abandoned of the after-Football-Association-of-Malawi-refused-to-allow-the-launch-of-the-inaugural-FDH-Bank-Premiership-to-take-place-at-the-closed-Kamuzu-Stadium, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 27 at Mpira Stadium in order to catch up with the rest of the teams that have played four matches each.

The game will be played after the two teams’ Matchweek 4 assignments to be played on Sunday, May 24 when Wanderers will host current leaders Silver Strikers at Zomba Stadium with Karonga travelling to Civo Stadium in Lilongwe to face Civil Service United.

After playing three matches — in which they beat Creck Sporting Club 2-1; lost 1-2 to Nyasa Big Bullets; before beating LUANAR Mitundu 2-0 on Saturday — are on 7th position with 6 points, while Karonga are 14th with 2 points from two draws.

Silver Strikers, the Nomads’ opponents on Sunday at Zomba Stadium, lead the FDH Bank Premiership 2026 log table having reclaimed the top spot they occupied two two Matchweeks when they toppled Masters FC whom they beat 3-0 at Silver Stadium on Sunday.

The Bankers, who lost to Blue Eagles the previous week, have nine points from three wins and lead on goal difference as they share points with Blue Eagles and Masters, who are separated for 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Blue Eagles will host 4th-placed Nyasa Big Bullets (8 points) on Saturday at Civo Stadium while Masters are up against rock bottom of the table Dedza Dynamos (16th/1pt) to be played at Bingu Stadium.

On 5th position are Civil Service United with 7 points hosting 14th-placed Karonga United (2 points) at Civo Stadium on Sunday, the same day that MAFCO FC (13th/3pts) will host Chitipa United (8th/6pts).

Four teams share 4 points each but separated by goal difference, Ekhaya (9th); Kamuzu Barracks (10th); Mitundu (11th); and Moyale (12th). Ekhaya will be hosted by Kamuzu Barracks at Champion Stadium; Mitundu to travel to Zomba to face Red Lions )6th/6pts); and Moyale to host Creck Sporting (15th/2pts) — all on Saturday.

The game between Red Lions and Mitundu will be an intriguing fixture as both are new-promoted from the NBS Bank National Division League (NDL). The Lions of Zomba — who were crowned champions in the inaugural 2nd-tier football format — have returned to the elite league in style as they haven’t lost a game in four matches.

On Sunday, they drew 0-0 with Nyasa Big Bullets at Joyce Chitsulo Stadium in Mwanza, following their 3-0 win over Dedza Dynamos a week before after drawing 1-1 in their opening matches against Creck Sporting Club and the same draw scoreline with Ekhaya FC the following week.

Red Lions thus seems to have returned to their rightful place in the top tier FDH Bank Premiership by not losing the four assignments and their assignment against LUANAR Mitundu, will be an interesting one as their opponents finished as runners up in the NBS Bank NDL.

The third team from the NBS Bank NDL are what were commissioned as Masters FC for the FDH Bank Premiership, after buying off rights of Baka City, who participated in the 2nd tier after been relegated from the 2025 Super League.

Masters FC, owned by Cabinet Minister, Alfred Gangata, disbanded in 2019 after being demoted from the elite league, trending as Masters Security, but got themselves back in top flight through the back door by buying off Baka City.

The team management entrusted the services of Peter Mponda as head coach, who failed to steer his team to beat his former employers, Silver Strikers on Sunday, losing 0-3 against his former assistant mentor, Peter Mgangira.

Mponda served for the Bankers for just one season before returning to his former club, Nyasa Big Bullets for the 2025 season but after a spate of disappointing results, he was relieved of his duties before being taken aboard by Masters FC.

The team so far have beaten Chitipa United 1-0, Karonga United 2-1 and LUANAR Mitundu FC while Silver Strikers, who finished 3rd in the TNM Super League 2025, won two of their three assignments — against Kamuzu Barracks 2-0 before thumping Moyale 4-1 and losing 0-1 a week before in a city derby against Blue Eagles at Civo Stadium.