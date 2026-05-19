FAM rebrands Regional Premier Divisions to Regional Division League One as 3rd-tier football system

* Introduces Regional Division League Two as the 4th-tier and District Championship as the 5th-tier

* The introduction of the Premiership as the official top-tier competition created redundancy with the continued use of the term Premier Division at regional level

By Duncan Mlanjira

At its Executive Committee meeting held on May 9, 2026, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) approved the rebranding of regional football leagues Premier Divisions to become Regional Division League One as the country’s 3rd-tier football system.

In a statement, FAM Media reports the renaming of the regional leagues is part of efforts to align the competitions with the new national football pyramid.

The decision was made to align with rebranding of the Super League to the Premiership, which is being sponsored by FDH Bank — a football league structure that presented a naming inconsistency within the national football pyramid.

Thus the introduction of the Premiership as the elite league competition “created redundancy with the continued use of the term ‘premier division’ at regional level, despite these leagues being several tiers below the elite division”.

“Additionally, the existence of the National Division League between the Premiership and the regional league’s premier divisions further diminished the appropriateness of the Premier Division title at regional level.”

Thus, in order to establish a clearer, modern, and professionally aligned football pyramid, the regional leagues will be renamed as Regional Division League One as 3rd-tier football system Regional Division League Two as the 4th-tier and District Championship as the 5th-tier.

This is for each of the four regions of the Southern, Central, Northern and Eastern as Region Division League One and Two — which all Regional Football Associations are “directed to adopt and implement the new league structure with immediate effect”.

Before the rebranding of the Premiership, FAM introduced the National Division League (NDL) last year as the country’s 2nd-tier football system, whose inaugural season was composed of three teams that got demoted for the Super League 2024; Bangwe All Stars, FOMO FC and Baka City, and were joined by sides that finished from 2nd to 4th in the Southern, Central and Northern regional leagues.

The South contributed Red Lions, Ntaja United and Ndirande Stars; the Centre ushered in Mitundu Baptist, Mchinji Villa and Namitete Zitha and the North was represented by Chilumba Barracks, Chintheche United and Jenda United.

Red Lions emerged as champions, Mitundu Baptist as runners and Baka City on 3rd place, who earned promotion into the FDH Bank Premiership, while Chintheche United, who finished 9th, Mchinji Villa (10th), Chilumba Barracks(11th), and Jenda United (12th) were relegated.

Joining the Season 2, are regional league champions; Embangweni United (North), Extreme FC (Centre), Chilobwe United (South) and Changalume Barracks (East) along with those who remained from Season 1; FOMO FC, who finished 4th, Namitete Zitha (5th), Ndirande Stars (6th), Bangwe All Stars (7th) and Ntaja United (8th).



After one game each of Season 2, there are three teams with 3 points each, with Mighty Tigers leading goal difference and Mzuzu City Hammers on 2nd — both joining as relegated teams from the top tier — while new entrants Embangweni and Extreme FC are 3rd and 4th.

In the FDH Bank Pemiership, Red Lions have returned to the elite league they got demoted from some three seasons ago by winning one game and drawing three to perch on 6th position with 6 points, while Mitundu are 11th with 4 points.

Soon after been promoted, Baka City rebranded to Masters FC after Masters Security Ltd bought it off along with its naming rights, and are currently 3rd with 9 points.