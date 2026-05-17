Mighty Tigers take the lead of NBS Bank NDL on goal difference after Matchweek 1 assignments

* First to earn all 3 points were Extreme FC, who beat Namitete Zitha 1-0 last weekend during the Season 2 launch at Owen Malijani Stadium in Mchinji

* Followed by Mzuzu City Hammers beating Bangwe All Stars 2-1 on Saturday at Chitipa Stadium; and Embangweni United’s triumph Changalume Barracks FC at Zomba Stadium

By Duncan Mlanjira

After Matchweek 1 assignments of Season 2 of the NBS Bank National Division League (NDL), four teams share 3 points each but Mighty Tigers take the lead of the log table on goal difference having beaten Chilobwe United 3-2 this Sunday afternoon at Mpira Stadium.

First to earn all 3 points were Extreme FC, who beat Namitete Zitha 1-0 last weekend during the Season 2 launch at Owen Malijani Stadium in Mchinji; followed by Mzuzu City Hammers beating Bangwe All Stars 2-1 on Saturday at Chitipa Stadium; and Embangweni United’s triumph Changalume Barracks FC at Zomba Stadium.

Ahead of this Sunday afternoon’s assignments, Mzuzu City Hammers topped the table but have been disposed through goal difference following Mighty Tigers’ 3-2 win following goals from Kondwani Langa in the 10th minute, an own goal from Chilobwe’s Sylvester Phiri Saizi (51′) and James Tambwali (83′).

Chilobwe United managed to equalise in the 31st minute through Madalitso Chinsomba’s bicycle just inside the box to keep the scores at 1-1 at halftime.

On resumption, Saizi conceded the OG and after Tambwali’s 83rd minute goal, the new entrants from the Southern Region Football League went down fighting as they reduced the arrears to 3-2 in 90+3′ through Hanif Jafari.

At Balaka Stadium, Songwe Border, coming from being relegated in the elite league, held hosts and experienced NBS Bank NDL side, Ntaja United to an exciting 2-2 draw.

The hosts were first to score in the 4th minute through Hussein Sanudi before Songwe Border equalising in the 26th through an intelligent finish from Emmanuel Munthali.

The visitors took the lead in the 10 minutes later to end the first half at 2-1 but 13 minutes after resumption, Hussein Sanudi levelled with his brace the scores in the 58th.

In the other game of Sunday afternoon at Mulanje Park, an all-NDL 2025 contestants between FOMO FC and Ndirande Stars ended 0-0, putting the two on 7th and 8th positions respectively.

On second position are Mzuzu City Hammers, on 3rd Embangweni, 4th Extreme FC and 5th Ntaja United.

Saturday’s match at Zomba Stadium was a contest between new entrants from the Northern and Eastern Region Football Leagues, won by Embangweni United Changalume Barracks FC against through a lone goal from Robert Chipeta as early as the 5th minute.

At Chitipa Stadium, this was a match between two former contestants in the elite league, from which Mzuzu City Hammers got demoted last season while Bangwe All Stars exited in 2024.

It was a match of supremacy in which Mzuzu Hammers dominated from the start and earned their first goal in the 9th minute through Gerald Ngwira, who headed in a well-curved cross from Madalitso Mwachumu.

Mwachumu, whose overall performance earned him the Man of the Match award, extended the lead in the 39th after dribbling past Bangwe All Stars defenders before unleashing a shot that beat the opponents’ goalkeeper, Alex Juma from far.

They went for the break at 2-0 and Bangwe came back with some fighting spirit which they reaped some fruit 17 minutes later when Seleman Musa pulled one back after being well assisted by Innocent Milanzie.

The goal galvanised the visitors as they kept infiltrating into the hosts half search for an an equaliser but Mzuzu City Hammers kept firm in their line of defence to earn their first victory.