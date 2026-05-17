Botswana’s Tariq Babitseng elected COSAFA president unopposed

Randriamanampisoa being congratulated by CAF president, Patrice Motsepe

* Madagascar’s Alfred Randriamanampisoa elected vice-president alongside members from Zambia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Namibia, eSwatini; and co-opted from South Africa and Angola

* This is not a victory for one person or one nation — it is a victory for unity in Southern Africa

Maravi Express

At its 2026 elective general assembly held in Harare, Zimbabwe today, May 17, Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) has trusted the leadership to Botswana’s Tariq Babitseng, who was elected unopposed as president, alongside a new executive committee to drive football development in the region.

Madagascar’s Alfred Randriamanampisoa was elected vice-president while the ordinary members are Dr. Brenda Kunda (Zambia), Lijane Nthunya (Lesotho), Nqobile Magwizi (Zimbabwe), Robert Shimooshili (Namibia), Peter Simelane (eSwatini) — with Linda Zwane (South Africa) and Irene Gonçalves (Angola) brought in as co-opted members, while Zambia’s Dr Brenda Kunda secured the seat reserved for women participation.



Babitseng replaces Said Ali Said Athouman from Comoros Islands and in his acceptance remarks, he said: “This is the COSAFA that is going to stand united in everything we will be doing.

“I would like to thank all the Presidents for having the confidence in me to lead the biggest Zonal Union in Africa. I am deeply humbled and grateful for the trust that has been placed in me.

“This is not a victory for one person or one nation — it is a victory for unity in Southern Africa. No single association can succeed alone, no nation can develop football in isolation, but as a united force, it becomes difficult for anything to stand against us.

“I would like to thank the outgoing COSAFA leadership, led by my brother Said Ali Said Athouman, for its stability. I would also like to thank CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe for his leadership in African football. We feel his support.”

The CAF president was present at the Assembly and congratulated COSAFA on the extensive development work that has been undertaken in the southern African region, while the president of CECAFA, Paulos Weldehaimanot, was also present as an invited guest.

The newly-elected executive committee helps to guide the organisation’s strategic direction as it continues to drive growth and development of football in the region, whose election process was supervised by the COSAFA electoral committee in accordance with the COSAFA Electoral Code.

The assembly in Harare also provided an opportunity for member associations to discuss matters relating to the continued progress of football in the COSAFA region and reaffirm a shared vision for the future of the game in southern Africa.