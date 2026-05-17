‘My country’s gatekeepers; History will not only judge those who destroyed the nation, it will also remember those who watched in silence’—Kadyampakeni

* How do we fold our arms and look away while those chosen to guard our nation’s gates instead open them wide to greed, corruption, and destruction?

By Duncan Mlanjira

Dr. James Kadyampakeni — a prominent Canada-based Malawian economic policy analyst, researcher, and academic — contends that the citizenry should not “remain silent while watching our beloved country being slowly torn apart by the very hands we entrusted to protect it”.

In an open statement posted on his Facebook account, Kadyampakeni — who is widely recognised for his regular, incisive commentaries and policy critiques regarding Malawi’s macroeconomic climate, public sector governance, and diaspora engagement — dares his compatriots: “How do we fold our arms and look away while those chosen to guard our nation’s gates instead open them wide to greed, corruption, and destruction?

“We are told to be quiet. We are labeled jealous, bitter, or disrespectful whenever we dare to raise concerns, ask questions, or challenge decisions that wound the nation.

“Our cries for accountability are mocked as rebellion; our patriotism is questioned simply because we refuse to celebrate failure — but what kind of love stays silent while home burns?

“What kind of patriot watches thieves plunder the future of their children and calls it peace? A true gatekeeper does not sleep while danger approaches. A true son or daughter of the soil does not remain silent when those in power trade national dignity for personal gain.

“Love for country is not blind loyalty to leaders — it is fierce loyalty to justice, truth, and the protection of what belongs to us all. If we truly love our country, then we must defend it. Not only from foreign threats, but from the wolves within who wear sheep’s clothing.

“We must speak, even when our voices shake; we must question, even when we are insulted; we must stand, even when standing alone feels costly — because silence in the face of destruction is not patriotism — it is surrender.

“Our country does not only need leaders; it needs gatekeepers, citizens courageous enough to protect its future, brave enough to confront its decay, and loyal enough to choose truth over comfort.

“Because history will not only judge those who destroyed the nation — it will also remember those who watched in silence,” signs of Kadyampakeni, whose expertise includes working primarily as an economic policy analyst, with additional research background in political science, engineering, and macroeconomics.

He has historical and research ties to the Centre for African Studies at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada and he frequently acts as a prominent voice for the Malawian diaspora community, participating in official state and financial forums to improve national capital flow.

Kadyampakeni is a frequent contributor to Maravi Express, where he dissects the country’s economic policies, and some of his most recent analyses include:

* Insurance-in-Malawi; From-afterthought-to-economic-necessity/ (April 12, 2026);

* Malawi-at-a-crossroads; Governance-failure-strategic-choices-and-the-illusion-of-external-rescue/ (January 21, 2026);

* Mutharika-at-100-days; High-expectations-limited-reform-and-unanswered-questions/ (January 12, 2026);

* Economic-analyst-Kadyampakeni-dissects-Finance-Minister-Mwanamvekas-national-economic-outlook/ (January 15, 2026);

* Urgent-action-needed-to-address-sugar-cartel-and-its-artificial-shortages-in-Malawi/ (December 22, 2025)