Kwezy Buses under fire for nondisclosure of excess baggage until at boarding times

* The bags are not weighed but as long as there are more than one you pay. So if one can come with a big bag weighing 300 kgs, they won’t pay extra

* But one passenger with two bags, no matter how small, they are forced to pay extra K30,000

* It looks like they are deliberately hiding information to cash in from customers who are caught unaware

By Duncan Mlanjira

Kwezy Buses have come under fire by several members of the public, who have observed that the company does not disclose what is require for passengers to be charged extra as excess baggage until at the last minute of boarding times.

Social media commentator, Kondwani Njazi Dothi shared on his Facebook page an experience he experienced for his ward he escorted to board a Kwezy coach that instantly attracted responses from other passengers that also encountered his ordeal.

Dothi first indicated that, Kwezy Buses, which touts itself on being on time, but failed to start off at 13h00 as indicated on its schedule on that particular day at Gateway Mall complex in Lilongwe for the trip to Blantyre.

He explained that after purchasing ticket for the trip at the offices the previous day, he was advised that passengers should be at the bus terminal for check in by 12h30 before departure at 13h00.

He arrived with his ward at 12h15 but the coach arrived 13h20 and as the ward was loading her two bags, she was told the bus service only allows one bag per passenger. In panic she texted her guardian Njazi, who promptly phoned the Kwezy offices at Gateway Mall, who “confirmed that they charge K30,000 for extra bag”.

“I asked him why don’t they communicate this to the customers when buying the ticket in advance, but the response was like ‘maybe you booked and paid the ticket online’.”

When Dothi adamantly indicated that he physically bought the ticket and that he recognised the Kwezy staff member’s voice, he was asked for the passenger’s name, which the staff member remembered — “but he only forgot to indicate arrangements on baggage fees, and he was quick to apologise”.

“I don’t have any issues with him though he cut off the line on me,” he said but turned his attention on Kwezy Buses management, saying: “Don’t you think your customers need to know of this arrangement before you issue them a ticket? I went on your Facebook page there ,is no such communication on baggage fees.

“Is it a deliberate move so that you can cash in on extra K30k because munthu amakhala wafika kale pa bus and cannot leave the bag behind? By the way what is the basis for charging K30,000, because I asked my ward if you weighed the bag?

“She said they were not weighed but as long as the bags are more than one you pay. So does that mean one can come with a big bag weighing 300kgs and not pay but the one with two 10kg bags each to be asked to pay just because they are two bags?”

Dothi indicated that if the staff member had not cut off the line on him, he would have asked his ward not to board the bus and ask for a refund of the coach fare — because “the child was threatened that is she did not pay, they would leave her behind”.

“This is not fair. We shouldn’t be reporting you to the CFTC [Competition & Fair Trade Commission],” he fumed and went on to market the unregulated city to city taxi operators at Pa Mathanki, saying they have better services.

“Dzi ma bus idzidzi kungokwerera kuti ndi dzadzikulu bwino ndipo zili ndi business identity koma mulibemo cha luxury coach china chilichonse to be honest. K30,000 mubwenze,” said Dothi.

In response, Sosten Chilumpha confirmed that he also experienced the same with his son last week when he was traveling from Blantyre, saying: “We bought a ticket at K85,000 pin and he called me advising me he needs an extra K60,000 for bags.

“I talked to one of the staff and I shouted at him and he gave me a discount of K40,000. I think with this behavior I have resorted to use Malawi Air for my wards between Blantyre and Lilongwe — to sum it all, it’s a sham.”

The rest of the responses indicated of the same nondisclosure of excess baggage arrangement by Kwezy Buses, saying “it looks like they are deliberately hiding information to cash in from customers who are caught unaware” — while observing that Sosten Chilumpha paid K125,000 one way.

Catherine Kayira attested to that she was completely in the dark about the extra bag arrangement and was forced to pay unbudgeted for because the Kwezy Buses staff threatened to leave her ward’s extra bag.

John Carter joined in to suggest that perhaps “it would be perfect if the government revived a proper transportation system just like it used be back then [during the United Transport of Malawi (UTM)/Stagecoach]. There’s no sanity in these private companies operating in the transport sector.”

While Dothi just hinted on reporting to the CFTC, George Kadammnaja asked him to do so in order to be refunded the K30,000 he paid for the coach fare, emphasising that in Business Law (Sale of Goods Act) that he studied in accounting indicated that “this is breach of contract”.

Another rejoinder smirked that he was following up the debate as he was in a long-haul taxi boarded Pa Mathanki at K40,000 and comfortably along with a big expand suitcase and two other bags.