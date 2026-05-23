Red Lions move from 6th to 3rd of FDH Bank Premiership

* The Lions of Zomba return to the top flight football with focused intent after earning promotion by being champions of the 2nd-tier NBS Bank National Division League (NDL)

* Who haven’t lost from five matches played of two wins and three draws along with Nyasa Big Bullets also two wins and three draws

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s assignment for Masters FC, who have 9 points sharing with Silver Strikers and are meeting Dedza Dynamos at Bingu National Stadium from 18h00, and Mighty Wanderers at Zomba Stadium respectively, Red Lions can revel in good spirits after taking 3rd place of the FDH Bank Premiership 2026 from 6th after beating LUANAR Mitundu 1-0 this afternoon at Zomba Stadium.

The Lions of Zomba, who return to the top flight football with focused intent after earning promotion by being champions of the 2nd-tier NBS Bank National Division League (NDL), haven’t lost from five matches played of two wins and three draws — along with Nyasa Big Bullets also two wins and three draws.

The Lions’ lone goal was scored by Mavuto Kamunga in the 41st minute to amass 9 points and sharing with Masters FC, who are meeting an opponent that badly needs a win as they are at the rock bottom with a single point.

Interestingly, Mitundu were runners-up to Red Lions in the NBS Bank NDL, then trending as Mitundu Baptist, who partnered with LUANAR FC to established LUANAR Mitundu FC — just as Masters Security Ltd bought rights of NDL 3rd-placed Baka City to form Masters FC, owned by Cabinet Minister, Alfred Gangata.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Big Bullets survived a scare this afternoon to come from behind and salvage a 1-1 draw against Blue Eagles to remain at 4th position with 9 points, while Blue Eagles take the lead with 10 points by temporary as they also await tomorrow’s result between Masters FC and Dedza Dynamos.

Blue Eagles took the lead 39th minute through Toni Viyuyi and the Bullets equalised six minutes from the half time break through Ephraim Kondowe.

Silver Strikers are 2nd position with 9 points while Wanderers have been pushed to 9th from 7th after this afternoon’s results and also having just played four games so far.

Their opening match against Karonga United, which was planned-as-the-launch-of-the-inaugural-FDH-Bank-Premiership, was postponed after Football Association of Malawi (FAM) refused to grant permission for Super League of Malawi (SULOM) to host the match at the closed Kamuzu Stadium.

The match has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 27 at Mpira Stadium in order to catch up with the rest of the teams that have played four matches each.

Ekhaya, who were 9th, have moved to 6th with 7 points but sharing with Civil Service United, who have an assignment tomorrow against Karonga United at Civo Stadium.

Ekhaya have now registered two wins, one draw and two losses following their emphatic 4-1 victory over Kamuzu Barracks taking the lead in the 15th minute through Levison Mnyenyembe before making it 2-0 in the 36th by Charles Mafaiti and 3-0 in the 64th through James Lumbe.

KB then reduced the arrears in the 70th from Rshid Chiromo but four minutes late, The Cowboys extended the lead through Sholigah Stambuli.

Moyale have moved from 12th position to 8th after beating Creck Sporting Club 1-0 through a goal by Lucky Mkandawire in the 4th minute that condemned Creck to maintain its 15th position with just 2 points.

Also playing tomorrow is an encounter at Champion Stadium between 13th-placed MAFCO with 3 points and Chitipa United on 19th with 6 points.