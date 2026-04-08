Parliament must go beyond approving the 2026/2027 National Budget to ensure resources deliver jobs, services, and improved livelihoods—Speaker Suleman

* As he urges Parliamentary Committees to intensify scrutiny of expenditure, act on audit findings, and adopt real-time, evidence-based oversight

* “A budget is not successful because it is passed,” he said at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe. “A budget is successful because it is implemented.”

By Duncan Mlanjira

At the official opening of National Budget Implementation, Tracking and Oversight Forum today, April 8, 2026, Speaker of Parliament, Right Honourable Sameer Suleman has impressed on Parliamentary Committees that they must go beyond approving the 2026/2027 National Budget to ensure resources deliver jobs, services, and improved livelihoods.

The Speaker thus called for stronger oversight and accountability in implementing the Budget, stressing that its success depends on tangible results for Malawians.

“A budget is not successful because it is passed,” he said at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe. “A budget is successful because it is implemented.”

He further urged the Parliamentary Committees to intensify scrutiny of expenditure, act on audit findings, and adopt real-time, evidence-based oversight, while strengthening coordination between the Legislature and the Executive.

Suleman also cited persistent challenges such as procurement delays and weak financial management systems, calling for urgent reforms.

Parliament Media reported that the forum, organised by the African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP) and the Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi, brought together chairpersons and members of the Budget, Local Authorities and Public Accounts Committees, civil society organisations, development partners and policy experts — to discuss how the 2026/2027 National Budget can deliver meaningful development results.

On his part, AFIDEP Country Director, Dr Eliya Zulu, urged a shift to results-based budgeting, noting that Malawi’s constrained fiscal environment demands more efficient use of public resources.

On March 31, Parliament has passed five money Bills to facilitate the implementation of the 2026/2027 National Budget, approved on 24th March, 2026.

They include Bill No. 2 of 2026: Supplementary Appropriation; Bill No. 3 of 2026: Taxation (Amendment); Bill No. 4 of 2026: Customs and Excise (Amendment); Bill No. 5 of 2026: Value Added Tax (Amendment); and Bill No. 6 of 2026 Tax Administration (Amendment).

The Supplementary Appropriation Bill authorises an additional K348.69 billion for government expenditure in the financial year ending 31st March, 2026.

The Taxation (Amendment) Bill introduces measures to enhance revenue collection, including taxes on rental income, casino payouts, and listed shares, as well as a motor vehicle insurance levy.

It also revises mineral royalty payment timelines to monthly and clarifies corporate tax thresholds.

The Customs and Excise (Amendment) Bill establishes an Authorised Economic Operator programme to promote compliance and facilitate legitimate trade through simplified customs procedures.

The Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill raises the VAT registration threshold from K25 million to K50 million, introduces VAT on digital services, and provides for selected exemptions and zero-rated goods.

The Tax Administration (Amendment) Bill enhances efficiency by introducing electronic service of documents, shortening the VAT refund claim period to six months, and strengthening penalties for non-compliance.

Speaking when he presented the Bills, Minister of Finance, Economic Development & Decentralisation, Hon. Joseph Mwanamvekha, MP, said the Bills are expected to strengthen revenue mobilisation and support effective implementation of the national budget.