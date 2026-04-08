Courageous Kids Foundation needs about K9.07 million every month in caring for 98 children

* Including 11 babies under the age of five, some as young as just 3 months old

* We kindly ask anyone who can to support us — any contribution, no matter how small, makes a huge difference

By Duncan Mlanjira

Current enrollment of children at Courageous Kids Foundation in Mpemba is at 98, which includes 11 babies under the age of five, some as young as just 3 months old — and to sustain their every day livelihood, the Foundation requires about K9.07 million every month.

This has been disclosed by the Foundation’s founder, Courageous Msasa, through her Facebook page when she recognised an unsolicited for support of K1.2 million from wellwisher, Mac Zakulanda, who committed a further K1 million every month to cover the costs for the under-five babies.

Musasa, fondly addressed as ‘Mama Courageous’ by her adoptive family, indicates that the little ones depend on her every day for proper food, clean clothes, soap, body lotion, porridge, diapers, and baby milk — whose total cost for the basic needs of all 98 children is K9.07 million every month.

“Their needs are constant, and meeting them is not easy,” she wrote. “On the 18th of March, I received a call from Mac Zakulanda asking how things were going. Honestly, hearing from someone who cares gave me so much comfort and strength.

“Even though things are not easy here, knowing that someone is thinking of us means a lot. I shared our situation openly, because the truth is; we are in great need of support, especially for the babies and all the children under our care.”

She thus offered her “heartfelt thank you to Mac Zakulanda” for his support while appealing to other wellwishers to consider assisting the children whom she rescues from the street — herself being a former street-connected child.

“We kindly ask anyone who can to support us — any contribution, no matter how small, makes a huge difference,” she wrote and indicated mode of payment through National Bank account name: Courageous Kids Foundation, account number 1008138757 — or through Airtel Money (0990380229) and Mpamba (0888855878).

“You can also support us with items such as food, soap, stationery, and other essentials — all are greatly appreciated. Your support is extremely important at this time as we try to build something sustainable for our children.”

On Good Friday, Mama Courageous posted a lovely picture of two of her two-year-old adoptive little ones, Chosen and Splendor, saying: “They are truly lovely and beautiful, and this is their second Easter season in this world with us here at Courageous Kids Foundation.

“They have beautiful stories, and they are such kind and lovely children. Good Friday reminds us of love, sacrifice, and hope — even in difficult moments. In their lives, we see that hope is real. Where there could have been despair, there is now joy.

“Where there could have been loneliness, there is now family. Where there could have been brokenness, there is now love. As we reflect today, we hold on to hope — because Easter reminds us that new life is coming.”

There are times Musasa can be courageously candid in highlighting her past experiences, but necessary to hammer the nail on the head that the children she raises need support in many ways than one to nurture them good future leaders.

She wrote: “When I was a street-connected child, people called me makisini, chigawenga, ana opanda khalidwe, and ana oipa awa. Those words cut deep — deeper than hunger, deeper than the cold nights I slept under the open sky.

“There were days I went without food, without a safe place to rest, without anyone to tell me I mattered. The streets were harsh, cruel, and lonely, and I carried that sorrow every single day.

“Zimenezi zinkandipweteka, but today, I smile through the tears because my story did not end there. Today, I stand with 98 children in my care, giving them love, shelter, and hope — turning my sorrow into a purpose that gives life to others.

“I am living proof that even from the deepest pain, life can rise. I have learned this truth — words can wound, but they can also heal. The same words that once crushed me could have lifted me…if only they were spoken with love.

“Choncho lero ndasankha kukhala wosiyana. I choose to encourage; I choose to lift others up; I choose to be a light in the darkness. Kwa aliyense akuwerenga izi, let’s speak life into those who feel forgotten.

“Tiyeni tikumbutse mwana aliyense kuti ndi wofunika, amakondedwa, ndipo ali ndi tsogolo labwino. Chifukwa mawu amodzi abwino angasinthe moyo (a small act of love can give someone a new beginning.

“Lero ndikusekelera chifukwa pali munthu amene anasankha kukhala wachifundo. Let us all do the same for others.”

She also wrote of two of her children, 13-year-old Lucky and toddler Chosen, saying: “Lucky has been close to Chosen since day one here at Courageous Kids Foundation. He calls him ‘my son’ and he takes that role seriously in a way that is beyond his age.

“Every single day, Lucky makes sure Chosen is okay. He ensures he is well dressed, that he eats properly, and he carries a deep sense of responsibility for his life. Before he thinks about himself, he thinks about Chosen.

He will come quietly and ask, ‘Is he okay? Has he eaten?’ — over and over again, just to make sure. At just 13 years old, he carries a heart full of love, responsibility, and compassion that many grown people are still trying to learn.

“It is something powerful to witness because Lucky is only 13 years old, yet he loves with the heart of a father. He does not play about Chosen’s wellbeing. When Chosen is happy, Lucky is at peace. And when Chosen gets sick, Lucky cries deeply — not just small tears, but the kind that come from real love.

“This is not ordinary care; this is pure, selfless love. In a world where many children are still searching for someone to stand for them, Lucky has already chosen to stand for someone else.

“He is not just a boy — he is a protector, a brother, a father in spirit. And Chosen? He is truly chosen for being loved like this.”

Formerly based deep inside Chilobwe Township at hard-to-reach area of Naotcha in Blantyre, Courageous Kids Foundation — the youth-led residential home and academic institution came to public prominence in June 2022 when a modest donation of fuel wood by CDH Investment Bank exposed resilient challenges she faced on daily basis taking care of then 70 street-rescued vulnerable kids.

At the presentation of the fuel wood, CDH Investment Bank’s marketing manager, Nancy Bisika said through the effects of Cyclone Ana in January, one of the huge trees that add ambience at their premises in Blantyre, fell down and they proceeded to chop it into logs.



As they were deciding whom to donate the logs, “who could make good use of them to make their lives better”, CDH Investment Bank officials came to know of the existence of Courageous Kids Foundation through the founder Courageous’ visibility and fliers she distributed highlighting the challenges that the school and home faces.

Since then, she has earned recognition from well wishers who have been supporting the Foundation in various ways in recognition of her selfless attempts to rescue street-connected children and raising them from her own resources.

“Eliana means God has answered and indeed God has answered me,” she wrote. “All my life, I dreamed of having a big family, because I grew up without a proper one. I knew the pain of emptiness, of not having that love and belonging.

“But today, I stand with a grateful heart. God has answered my prayers in the most beautiful way. Now I have a family — big, full of love, full of life. Not by blood alone, but by purpose, by love, and by grace.

“Every child, every smile, every moment reminds me: God did not forget me. I am truly grateful because now, I have the family I always prayed for.“