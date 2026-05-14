‘Africa needs to celebrate the life of Festus Mogae’—Joyce Banda in her tribute to late President Festus Mogae

* President Mogae taught me that you can be simple, approachable and still be a powerful leader

By Duncan Mlanjira

In her tribute to former Botswana President, late Dr. Festus Gontebanye Mogae, who passed away on Monday, May 8, Malawi’s former President, Dr. Joyce Banda (JB) asserts that “Africa needs to celebrate the life of this great man”, who is the pioneer founding leader of ‘Champions for an HIV-free Generation’ — a distinguished group of former African leaders launched in 2008 to draw on their political capital to combat the continent’s HIV epidemic.

This league of ‘Champions for an HIV-free Generation’ included Joyce Banda; Joaquim A. Chissano (Mozambique); Kenneth Kaunda (Zambia); Kgalema Mothlanthe (South Africa); Benjamin Mkapa (Tanzania); Alpha Oumar Konare (Mali), among others.

Writing on her Facebook page, JB describes Mogae as “one of Africa’s most distinguished leaders, who led Botswana at the peak of its economic glory. It was one of best run economies on the continent and was receiving numerous Africans into that country to work and settle.”

She explains that in 2000, a businesswoman in USA, Dr Sandra Taylor, invited African and American businesswomen to Chicago to form the African and American Business Women’s Alliance (AABWA), which elected JB as its first chairperson.

“The main mission of the organisation was to accelerate trade and business partnerships between African and American businesswomen,” says JB. “We agreed that the first international conference bringing together entrepreneurs from the two continents to take place in Botswana in 2001.”

She explains that a businesswoman, Ms Chinyepi represented Botswana at that meeting, who was requested to book an appointment with President Mogae on behalf of JB’s committee to seek his support for their “mammoth task”, which Mogae “graciously agreed to”.

“He delegated his Minister of Trade to work with our committee; provided financial and logistical support throughout the preparations for the event, which was a great success and was very well attended by women leaders.”

She singles our the women leaders such the first female Vice-President in Africa Madam Spe Kazibwe (who had just been appointed by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni) and Catherine Ichoya (head of Women in Business at COMESA).

“The following year, 2002, we had the second conference and trade fare in Florida, Miami, which was also the time my company Nndekani Garments went into exports in Africa and the USA.

“President Mogae was our guest of honour — a Head of State that taught me that you can be simple, approachable and still be a powerful leader. I stepped down as leader when I went into politics in 2003. Dr.Gloria Hendon from Washington DC took over from me.

“After his term ended as Head of State, President Mogae continued to work very hard for the fight against HIV/Aids in Africa. With the support of UNAIDS, he mobilised former heads of state on the continent and formed what he called ‘Champions for an HIV/Aids-Free Generation’.

“Most of us were already working on similar initiatives in our countries and this forum provided a perfect platform for us to do more. It was my greatest honor and privilege to once again work with this great leader.

“Africa needs to celebrate the life of this great man. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in everlasting peace,” writes JB who co-chaired the ‘UNAIDS/Lancet Commission on the Ending HIV/Aids’ when she was president and Mogae as a member.

On its part, UNAIDS — the United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids hailed President Mogae for tackling Botswana’s HIV pandemic “with resolve and dedication as the country faced one of highest HIV burdens in the world”.

In its statement from Geneva, Switzerland, UNAIDS says “under his leadership, Botswana became the first African country to launch a national, free and comprehensive HIV treatment programme, setting a precedent for the region and the world”.

“During President Mogae’s tenure, AIDS-related deaths were reduced by 39% and new HIV infections among children were reduced by 73%, putting Botswana well on the path to ending AIDS.

“In 2021, Botswana became the first high burden country in the world to reach the Path to eliminating mother to child transmission of HIV. He understood early that ending AIDS required more than medicine alone. He consistently called on leaders to confront stigma, discrimination and inequality, recognising that protecting human rights was essential to protecting public health.”

UNAIDS also takes cognizance that President Mogae remained “a strong advocate for the AIDS response after his time in office” by devoting his time and voice to urging governments to lead with courage, compassion and accountability.

He served asa member of UNAIDS High-Level Commission on HIV Prevention and member of the UNAIDS-Lancet Commission on Defeating AIDS–Advancing Global Health.

In 2008, President Mogae was awarded the Mo Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership in 2008, including for his outstanding leadership on HIV response in Botswana and the rest of the African continent.

“President Mogae leaves an undisputed HIV legacy, which carried through Botswana’s successive leaders in the fight against the epidemic. UNAIDS joins the Government of the Republic of Botswana, its people and his family and the entire world in paying tribute to president Mogae.”

Malawi High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Thomas Bisika, who is former executive executive for Malawi’s National Aids Commission (NAC), visited Botswana High Commission in London to sign a condolence book.

The gesture was in honour of the great leader, who “managed to mobilise a number of former Presidents to support his ‘Champions of an HIV-free Generation agenda’”.

Mogae visited Malawi in May 2011 as guest of NAC to advocate for an AIDS-free generation, engaging with Malawian leaders, health officials, and civil society on effective prevention and treatment strategies.

Born on August 21, 1939, in Serowe village, Botswana, Mogae (86) was the third President of Botswana (1998–2008), who attained a Bachelor’s of Arts A (Hons) in Economics (University College, Oxford, UK; Master’s in Development Economics (University of Sussex, UK); and PhD (University of Development Studies).

His awards and honours include that Mo Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership (2008); French Legion of Honour; Naledi Ya Botswana; WHO Public Health Champion Award; Presidential Order of Honour; Africa-America Institute National Leadership Award (2002); Award for Academic Excellence.

They also include Honorary Grand Cross of Saint Michael & Saint George; Honorary Doctor of Laws; Honorary Doctor of Letters Degree (University of Sussex, UK-2009); Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (University of Southern California-2010); and Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws (UB-1998).