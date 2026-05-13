Airtel Money Malawi’s ‘Tola’ promotion to reward customers with over K600 million in life-changing rewards

* Its grand prize is K50 million and includes weekly cash rewards of K5 million to 3 winners; K50,000 cash prizes to 300 winners; various consolation prizes such as branded T-shirts, caps; and other giveaways

* The promotion as one of the company’s greatest customer reward initiatives aimed at deepening customer engagement and enhancing the overall customer experience

* To run for three months, from today May 13 to August 12, 2026 by transacting using Airtel Money services through *211# or MyAirtel App

By Duncan Mlanjira

Airtel Money Malawi launched a nationwide customer promotion dubbed ‘Tola’, that will reward customers with over K600 million in cash prizes, giveaways, and exciting instant rewards over the next three months — whose grand prize is K50 million.

It includes weekly cash rewards of K5 million to 3 winners; K50,000 cash prizes to 300 winners; various consolation prizes such as branded T-shirts, caps; and other giveaways.

At the launch today, May 13, Airtel Malawi Marketing Director, Joshua Sichinga, described the promotion as one of the company’s greatest customer reward initiatives aimed at deepening customer engagement and enhancing the overall customer experience.

“The promotion has been launched to thank customers for their continued trust and loyalty to Airtel Money as the country’s leading mobile money service provider — and to also encourage greater use of secure and convenient digital financial services across Malawi.

“We wanted to create a campaign that genuinely excites and rewards our customers for using Airtel Money in their daily lives. ‘Tola’ is designed to encourage more customers to transact digitally while giving them meaningful opportunities to win cash and other rewards instantly throughout the promotion period,” Sichinga said.

The ‘Tola’ campaign will run for three months, from today May 13 to August 12, 2026 through which customers the opportunity simply have to transact using Airtel Money services through *211# or MyAirtel App.

Customers automatically qualify for promotion when they:

* send money (person to person money transfers) from K5,000;

* pay bills (goods, services and utilities) from K5,000;

* purchase airtime or data bundles from K500;

* 1 transaction is equal to 1 entry when transacting via *211# shortcode;

* 1 transaction is equal to 2 entries when transacting via MyAirtel App and earns customers additional Spin & Win daily cash and data rewards throughout the promotion period;

* every qualifying transaction earns customers an entry into the weekly raffle draw, increasing their chances of winning throughout the campaign period;

* more transactions mean more chances to win and winners will ONLY be contacted through Airtel line +265121 on call or SMS and Airtel/Airtel Money official digital platforms with Sender ID AirtelMoney or AirtelTOLA.

Airtel Money Malawi Head of Marketing, Virginia Jere attested to that the promotion reflects Airtel Money’s commitment to rewarding customers while expanding access to digital financial services: “At Airtel Money, our customers remain at the centre of everything we do.

“‘Tola’ promotion is our way of appreciating the trust and loyalty Malawians continue to place in us every day. Beyond rewarding customers, the campaign is also about encouraging greater adoption of safe, accessible, and convenient digital financial services that support financial inclusion and economic participation across the country,” she said.

The launch was witnessed by representatives from the Malawi Gaming & Lotteries Authority (MAGLA), which is overseeing the promotion to ensure fairness and transparency — and Director General, Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka, commended Airtel Money for conducting a compliant and transparent promotion that prioritizes customer protection.

“MAGLA is pleased to support initiatives that are conducted responsibly and in accordance with regulatory requirements,” Mpuluka said. “We encourage all participants to remain vigilant and only engage through official Airtel Money communication channels to avoid scams and fraudulent activities.”

Airtel Money Malawi assures that the promotion will be conducted with the highest levels of transparency and security to protect customers from fraud and scams, emphasising that Tola promotion is part of the broader commitment to accelerating digital financial inclusion and encouraging customers to embrace secure, cashless, and convenient financial services.

Airtel Money Malawi, which has special social media platform; https://www.facebook.com/airtelmoneymw, is the country’s leading mobile financial services provider, offering secure, fast, and convenient digital financial solutions including money transfers, bill payments, merchant payments, airtime purchases, savings, and other financial services to millions of customers nationwide.

Just yesterday, Airtel Africa announced that Airtel-Moneys-continued-growth-underscores-its-role-as-a-trusted-digital-financial-services-platform, underscoring that one contributing factors financial performance for year ended March 31, 2026, is Airtel Money.

The mobile money platform’s growth, with an expanded customer base of 54.1 million — up by 21.3% year-on-year across Airtel Africa’s operations in 14 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, has been described as continuing to scale and deepen engagement.