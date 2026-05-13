MPC opens bill payment kiosks in post offices for Central Region Water Board customers

* Counter services in all post offices will be closed on Kamuzu Day public holiday on Thursday, May 14 but courier hubs for mail services will be open

* From 09h00-12h00 for Blantyre, Chichiri, Zomba, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Mzimba, Songwe Border and Chitipa

By Duncan Mlanjira

In order to maximise use of some of its post offices, Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) has opened bill payment centres to be utilised by Central Region Water Board (CRWB) customers.

The selected post offices are in Chipoka, Dedza, Dowa, Dwangwa, Kasungu, Linthipe, Madisi, Magawa, Mitundu, Mkandawire, Mponela, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu, Salima, Santhe and Mchinji.

The public notice was posted on MPC’s official Facebook account, https://www.facebook.com/share/1Dt9wDP1jJ/?mibextid=wwXIfr, which the public is being encouraged to continuously visit along with:

* 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁𝘀𝗔𝗽𝗽 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAh60oCMY0AyW2O1B0z;

* 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗲𝗱𝗜𝗻: https://www.linkedin.com/company/malawipostscorporation/;

* 𝗫 (𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿): https://x.com/MalawiPosts;

* 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺: https://www.instagram.com/malawi_posts_corporation/;

* 𝗧𝗶𝗸𝗧𝗼𝗸: https://www.tiktok.com/@malawiposts; and

* 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗧𝘂𝗯𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹: https://www.youtube.com/@MalawiPostsCorporation.

One other message posted yesterday was that counter services in all post offices will be closed on Kamuzu Day public holiday on Thursday, May 14 but courier hubs for mail services will be open from 09h00-12h00 for Blantyre, Chichiri, Zomba, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Mzimba, Songwe Border and Chitipa.

The MPC has been revitalised to strengthen its efforts of enhancing service delivery through the reapppointment-of-Dr-Henry-Shamu-as-Postmaster-General, and has hit the ground running, with provision of improved services, that include:

* delivering efficient, secure and dependable courier solutions tailored to corporate clients;

* no need for customers to worry about paying courier fees upfront through Posts Courier’s Cash on Delivery service;

* provision of personalised Post Office Box at reasonable fee for corporates, NGOs, SMEs and inviduals across all its premises across the country, among others.