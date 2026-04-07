Dr. Henry Shamu back at Malawi Posts Corporation to strengthen its ongoing efforts of enhancing service delivery

* That include delivering efficient, secure and dependable courier solutions tailored to corporate clients

* No need for customers to worry about paying courier fees upfront through Posts Courier’s Cash on Delivery service

* Provision of personalised Post Office Box at reasonable fee for corporates, NGOs, SMEs and inviduals across all its premises across the country, among others

By Duncan Mlanjira

Dr. Henry Shamu, who was re-appointed as Postmaster General, is expected to lead the Corporation’s ongoing efforts to strengthen operations and enhance service delivery to the nation.

This was indicated by the Board of Directors of Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) when announcing the Shamu’s appointment, saying “having previously served in MPC, Dr. Shamu brings insight into the Corporation, which will greatly support him as he takes on this important role”.

“The role of the Postmaster General remains central in providing strategic leadership and guiding the institution towards its mandate.

“As MPC continues with its transformation journey into a modern, efficient, and customer-focused organisation, we look forward to a period of stability, renewed focus, and steady progress in delivering value to the public.

“Malawi Posts Corporation remains committed to advancing its mandate under Dr. Shamu’s leadership to serve the people of Malawi with dedication and professionalism,” said the Board.

The MPC has revitalised its Facebook account, https://www.facebook.com/share/1Dt9wDP1jJ/?mibextid=wwXIfr, which touts that it is We providing reliable nationwide conveyance of corporate mail, parcels, and truckload services across the country.

The social media platform markets the MPC’s services that include delivering efficient, secure and dependable courier solutions tailored to corporate clients as well as no need for customers to worry about paying courier fees upfront through the Posts Courier’s Cash on Delivery service.

The MPC has also revitalised the provision of personalised Post Office Box at reasonable fee for corporates, NGOs, SMEs and inviduals across all its premises across the country, among others.

The rich m résumé of Dr Shamu, includes his previous Postmaster General post he held for over three years before being appointed as Director General of Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) for one year, which was cut shot by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration.

He also served as director of finance and administration for 12 years, senior lectured at the University of Malawi, University of Greater Manchester, Malawi School of Government and Catholic University of Malawi.

He also served as Board member and chairperson of finance & audit committee for Reunion Insurance Ltd for 15 years and was Magazin Editor of Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) for 12 years.

Dr. Shamu holds BCom (Accountancy) from the University of Malawi; MBA (Financial Management) from the University of Hull, United Kingdom; and PhD (Business Management) from the University of Greater Manchester, United Kingdom.

He is also a Fellow of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA); and a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA).