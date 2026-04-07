Illovo Sugar Malawi invests K22 million toward MCCCI’s 2026 Business Leaders’ Summit

Illovo MD Ngwira (left) hands over the sponsorship to MCCCI CEO Kambalame

* The premier annual event that unites captains of industry, policymakers, entrepreneurs, development partners and thought leaders

* To be held from April 22-24th at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi under the theme; ‘Leading with Purpose: Harnessing the Power of Transparency and Accountability’

By Duncan Mlanjira

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has supported Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce & Industry (MCCCI) with K22 million towards the hosting of its 2026 Lakeshore Business Leaders’ Summit, to be held from April 22-24th at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

The premier annual event unites captains of industry, policymakers, entrepreneurs, development partners and thought leaders and it will be held under the theme; ‘Leading with Purpose: Harnessing the Power of Transparency and Accountability’, which was mooted in recognition that “governance, transparency, and accountability are the foundations of a competitive economy”.

This was said by MCCCI Chief Executive Officer, Daisy Kambalame in her vote of thanks after receiving the sponsorship from Illovo Sugar Malawi Managing Director, Ronald Ngwira at Illovo head office in Limbe today.

She described Illovo’s support as generous, timely and very significant, saying hosting a summit of such magnitude requires substantial resources, and Illovo’s commitment ensures that MCCCI “can deliver a truly world-class experience, enriching engagements, meaningful networking opportunities, and an elevated delegate journey”.

“We are especially grateful that Illovo Sugar Malawi has stood with us as a consistent sponsor over the years. Your continued partnership has been instrumental in sustaining the Summit’s growth and impact, and it reflects a deep, enduring commitment to advancing Malawi’s business landscape.

“For this, we express our sincere gratitude. We value this partnership deeply and look forward to continued collaboration with Illovo Sugar Malawi in sustaining and growing the Lakeshore Business Leaders’ Summit.”

On the chosen theme, Kambalame explained further that Malawi, has experienced “how policy unpredictability undermines business confidence” — and thus this year’s summit is therefore saying the country is to have “a private sector-led growth, governance must be the anchor”.

“Without accountability, reforms in energy, trade, taxation and other areas will simply not work. The theme, therefore, reflects our commitment to reshaping Malawi’s economic and governance systems by strengthening trust between the public and private sectors, curbing inefficiencies, and fostering a transparent, predictable, and competitive business environment.”

She indicated that the MCCCI anticipates to host 160 delegates, whose keynote address will be delivered by Nyimpini Mabunda, “a distinguished leader whose experience in corporate governance and transformational leadership will inspire delegates to embrace purpose-driven strategies for Malawi’s economic transformation”.

On his part, Illovo MD Ngwira said acknowledged that the Lakeshore Business Leaders’ Summit “has, over the years, established itself as a credible platform for dialogue between business leaders, policymakers, and key national stakeholders”.

“It provides an important space for reflection on leadership, governance, and the policy choices that shape Malawi’s economic future,” he said, adding that this year’s theme, resonates strongly with Illovo Sugar Malawi because these principles are fundamental to how the company operates as a business.

“As a leading company in both the manufacturing and agricultural sectors, our operations are long term in nature and closely linked to national priorities such as food security, employment creation, and rural economic development.

“Delivering sustainable value in this context requires strong governance, ethical leadership, and clear accountability at every level of our organisation.

“Transparency and accountability are also central to the trust-based relationships we maintain with our stakeholders including government, growers, employees, communities, regulators, and our shareholders.

“These principles guide our decision-making, strengthen confidence in the operating environment, and support stability and predictability for long-term investment — therefore, for us, leading with purpose means operating responsibly, engaging openly with stakeholders, and ensuring that our growth contributes positively to Malawi’s broader economic and social development.”

Ngwira emphasised that the support represents Illovo’s “commitment to supporting platforms that promote constructive dialogue, policy engagement, and leadership that is anchored in integrity and accountability”.

“In addition, the Summit’s focus on policy engagement, particularly within the agriculture sector, is of great importance to us. Agriculture remains central to Malawi’s economy and to our own operations, and we believe that sustained collaboration between government and the private sector is essential in shaping practical and forward-looking policies.

“As we look ahead to the Summit later this month, we are confident that the discussions and engagements will contribute meaningfully to MCCCI’s advocacy efforts and to broader national development objectives,” he said, adding that Illovo looks forward to continued collaboration “in advancing Malawi’s economic growth”.

The MCCCI CEO unveiled that the Summit’s programme has been carefully designed to balance policy dialogue, leadership development, and networking opportunities, whose key features include:

* Policy engagement sessions: with the Ministry of Industrialisation, Business, Trade & Tourism; Energy & Mining; Finance & Economic Planning; and Agriculture, Water Development & Irrigation;

* Breakaway sessions: addressing sector-specific challenges and opportunities;

* Leadership development discussions: on ethics, transparency, corporate governance, and stakeholder engagement;

* Networking activities: including pavilion tours, cocktails, and a themed dinner; and

* An elective annual general meeting (AGM), to select new leadership currently being led by Dr. Wisely Phiri.

She added that the Summit aims to strengthen public-private trust for economic stability; promote governance reforms that enhance competitiveness; advance regulatory predictability and consistency; foster an ethical & inclusive business ecosystem; and encourage collaboration & networking across sectors.

Expected outcomes include policy and reform recommendations; strengthened leadership capacity; and commitments to governance and transparency reforms.