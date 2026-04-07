Australia looking forward to encounters with Malawi and Kenya in April 11-15 FIFA Series in Kenya

* To offer them unique challenges and a test against diverse opposition as they build toward the FIFA Women’s World Cup

* It’s essential we expose ourselves to the styles and environments we’ll encounter on the global stage

* We know the African nations have a lot of talent, a little bit more unpredictable all the times

By Duncan Mlanjira

Australia women’s national football team, are looking forward to the April 11-15 FIFA Series in Kenya, saying it will offer them unique challenges and a test against diverse opposition as they build toward the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil next year.

Football Australia Media reports that the team’s coach, Joe Montemurro, has named a strong 22-player squad of which he has maintained 19 members who were involved in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

“The FIFA Series in Kenya will offer unique challenges and a test against diverse opposition,” he is quoted as saying. “As we build toward the FIFA Women’s World Cup, it’s essential we expose ourselves to the styles and environments we’ll encounter on the global stage.

“Continuity is the most important thing. Are we able to continue doing what we’re doing against different oppositions? We know the African nations have a lot of talent, a little bit more unpredictable all the times,” Montemurro said as he prepares to face World No.153 Malawi, 134th ranked Kenya and 67th placed India.

“This window gives us a valuable opportunity to reflect on the AFC Women’s Asian Cup and continue building consistency that will underpin the team over the next sixteen months.

“We have maintained a core playing group while also providing chances for players who have earned their opportunity through club performances. We look forward to embracing this opportunity and using every moment together to sharpen our focus for the journey ahead.”

Malawi Scorchers, who will play their first game against Australia and the second game against either Kenya or India, are preparing for their first-ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) 2026, which Morocco will host in July.

They were drawn with defending champions Nigeria, North Africans Egypt and neighbours Zambia — opening their campaign against the Super Falcons followed by Egypt and wrapping up Group C against fellow Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) side, Zambia.

The Scorchers domestic league players are in camp, yet to be weaned from the provisional squad of:

Goalkeepers: Mercy Sikelo (Kukoma Ntopwa), Thoko Mwase (Nyasa Big Bullets Women), Yamikani Kaonga (MDF Lionesses), Esther Maulidi (Mighty Wanderers Queens);

Defenders: Chimwemwe Madise (TP Mazembe, DRC); Rose Alufandika (Kukoma Ntopwa); Maureen Kenneth &

Maggie Chavula (Ascent Soccer),Doreen Dickson (MDF Lionesses), Bernadetta Mkandawire (Nyasa Big Bullets Women), Taonga Phiri & Ireen Khumalo (Silver Strikers Ladies), Olivia Phikani (Kukoma Ntopwa), Gladys Joseph (Civil Service Women), Shilla Mangani (Mighty Wanderers Queens);

Midfielders: Madyina Ngulube & Chikondi Gondwe (Silver Strikers Ladies), Lyna James (Nyasa Big Bullets Women), Asimenye Simwaka (MDF Lionesses), Jessie Yosefe & Vitumbiko Mkandawire (Civil Service Women) Leticia Chinyamula (Ascent Soccer), Rose Kabzere (Montpellier, France), Faith Chimzimu (BK Haken FC, Sweden), Sarah Mlimbika (Green Buffaloes, Zambia), Tendai Sani (ZISD, Zambia), Vanessa Chikupila (Palm Hills Sports Club, USA), Funny Magombo (Kukoma Ntopwa);

Forwards: Tabitha Chawinga (Olympique Lyon, France), Mary Chavinda (Nyasa Big Bullets Women), Chisomo Banda (Konkola Blades, Zambia), Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current, USA),Fatima Lali (Ascent Soccer), Deborah Henry (Silver Strikers Ladies), Sabina Thom (Phoenix Feminin, Morocco).