Temwa Chawinga nominated for Regional Annual Sports Awards’ Sports Woman of the Year accolade

* Alongside Zambia’s martial artist Miracle Chipito and Namibia’s cyclist Vera Looser, whose winner to be unveiled in Luanda, Angola, on May 23, 2026

* The nominations are dominated by seven from Botswana, with five each from South Africa & Zimbabwe; four from Namibia (4); and two each from eSwatini (2); Angola and Malawi, through Temwa and journalist Bright Kanyama

By Duncan Mlanjira

US-based Temwa Chawinga, who plies her trade with Kansas City (KC) Current in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), has been nominated for the Regional Annual Sports Awards (RASA) Sportswoman of the Year accolade.

She is up against Zambia’s martial artist Miracle Chipito and Namibia’s cyclist Vera Looser, whose winner will be unveiled in Luanda, Angola, on May 23, 2026 — and alongside her is Malawi sports journalist, Bright Kanyama, who is competing with counterparts from Zimbabwe (Langton Nyakwenda) and Namibia (Limba Mupteni).

The nominations are dominated by seven from Botswana, with five each from South Africa & Zimbabwe; four from Namibia; and two each from eSwatini; Angola and Malawi.

The full list, as released by African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5’s RASA — being celebrated under the theme; ‘Celebrating excellence, Inspiring Innovation’ — is as follows:

Sportsman of the Year

* Letsile Tebogo — Botswana

* Filipus Nghitumbwa — Namibia

* Alan Hatherly — South Africa

Sportswoman of the Year

* Temwa Chawinga — Malawi

* Vera Looser — Namibia

* Miracle Chipito — Zambia

Sportsperson of the Year

* Letsile Tebogo — Botswana

* Simone Kruger — South Africa

* Miracle Chipito — Zambia

Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year

* Rosiana Mongo Alberto — Angola

* Siphiwokuhle Ndlela — Eswatini

* Ruvarashe Makunike — Zimbabwe

Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year

* Ntungamili Raguin — Botswana

* Banele Matse — Eswatini

* Zanda Botha — Zimbabwe

Sportsman of the Year with a Disability

* Edwin Masuge — Botswana

* Ananias Shikongo — Namibia

* Simbarashe Mushayi — Zimbabwe

Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability

* Juliana Moco — Angola

* Gloria Majaga — Botswana

* Simone Kruger — South Africa

Team of the Year

* Botswana Senior 4x400m Relay Team — Botswana

* South Africa 4x100m Relay Team — South Africa

* Zambia Under-17 Women’s National Football Team — Zambia

Coach of the Year

* Kebonyemodisa D. Mosimanyane — Botswana

* Rocco Meiring — South Africa

* Piet Benade — Zimbabwe

Sport Journalist of the Year

* Bright Kanyama — Malawi

* Limba Mupetami — Namibia

* Langton Nyakwenda — Zimbabwe.

In its statement, RASA says the 8th edition marks a major milestone in the region’s annual celebration of sporting excellence, leadership, resilience and impact in pursuit of raising the standard of sport in the region.

“RASA stands as one of AUSC Region 5’s flagship platforms for recognising merit, rewarding excellence and celebrating the people and institutions that continue to shape the future of sport across the region,” says the statement.

It quotes AUSC Region 5 Chief Executive Officer, Stanley Mutoya, saying the top three finalists “reflect the depth, competitiveness and growing international quality of sport across Southern Africa”.

“To reach the RASA top three is to stand among the best in Southern African sport. These finalists represent more than performance; they represent discipline, national pride, sacrifice, innovation and the power of sport to inspire communities across our region.”

“RASA is not simply an awards platform — it is a regional statement of excellence. It tells our athletes, coaches, administrators, journalists and teams that their work is seen, their contribution matters, and their achievements form part of a bigger African sporting legacy.”

Temwa Chawinga — the back-to-back NWSL Most Valuable Player (MVP) has just made history when she scored KC Current’s first hat trick in the club’s history during Sunday’s league match against Chicago Stars.

The Malawian striker is reported by her hosts country’s media to have delivered a masterclass performance, also earning her first hat trick in NWSL action and making her just the third player to achieve this milestone in the league’s competitive era.

She is reported to have opened the scoring with clinical finishing in the 22nd minute; continued her onslaught early in the second half, striking twice more in rapid succession.

“The sheer efficiency showcased why she’s won back-to-back MVP awards. Every touch counted,” reported Art Threat. “Chawinga’s journey to the NWSL elite began in Malawi. Her rise from African soccer roots to Golden Boot winner status represents a remarkable career trajectory.

“She arrived at Kansas City as a proven goalscorer with international pedigree. This season, her first three goals of 2026 all came in this single match. The 32-year-old forward has become essential to Kansas City’s attacking identity.

“Teammates credit her work ethic and vision in finding scoring opportunities. Her competition IQ separates her from peers. The hat trick proved this is her league to dominate.

“History happens rarely in sports. Temwa Chawinga’s hat trick delivered that rarest of moments, one fans will retell for decades. The Mother’s Day match provided perfect theater. Three goals in 28 minutes showcased peak athleticism and focus.—Additional reporting by Alexander Woodward, Art Threat & KCSoccer Journal