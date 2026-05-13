Amaryllis Hotel hosts ‘Appreciation Luncheon’ for Blantyre City Council sanitation team

* Giving back to the people who work tirelessly every day to keep our city clean, safe, and beautiful

By Duncan Mlanjira

Currently in the news for unsavoury reasons, Amaryllis Hotel turned around its public negative perception by hosting an ‘Appreciation Luncheon’ for Blantyre City Council sanitation team, accompanied by Mayor, Councillor Isaac Jomo Osman.

“Giving back to the people who work tirelessly every day to keep our city clean, safe, and beautiful,” wrote the country sole 5-Star hotel on its social media marketing platform.

“At Amaryllis, we believe that true heroes are the people who serve our communities every single day. To the Blantyre City Council cleaners — thank you for your commitment, sacrifice, and the incredible work you do for our city.

“We see you, we appreciate you, and we celebrate you,” said the hotel management in recognising the sanitation team for “their hard work and dedication to keeping the city clean”.

Spicing up the event was an outstanding performance by performing artist, Kell Kay, who is captured in pictures treating the staff to something very rare in their lives as the special guests took selfies with the musician.

The Mayor later posted on his Facebook account, saying: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Amaryllis Hotel for making this event possible. Special thanks to the Director of Health, Mr. Hudson Kuphanga, Ramy Waheed, Tonderai Banda, Tapps Bandwe, Rodney Goneso, my friend Comrade Lyton Mangochi, the entire Amaryllis Hotel team, and my team from Blantyre City Council.

“This event would not have been successful without each of your contributions. Thank you all very much.

Meanwhile, Amaryliss Hotel will tomorrow host a special screening of movie, ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’ in commemoration of Kamuzu Day to honour Malawi’s founding president, Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

“This event brings together history, inspiration, and national pride, celebrating resilience, innovation, and the enduring spirit of Malawi,” says the hotel of the event to be held in its state-of-the-art Apollo Auditorium from 14h00, whose tickets are at MK10,000.

“Through this powerful true story, we reflect on the journey of our nation and the importance of vision, determination, and leadership in shaping our future.”