MDF Chief General Jaffu in leading role towards refurbishment of century-old Zomba Gymkhana Club

* Hosts General Jaffu golf tournament aimed to raise K50 million for the renovation of the historic golf course to meet high standards

* Established in 1923, Zomba Gymkhana Club is the Old Capital historic monument that has stood the test of time, whose upgrade is long overdue

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Chief, General George Alexander Jaffu Jnr. is taking the leading towards refurbishment of the century-old Zomba Gymkhana Club and its golf course by hosting General Jaffu fundraising golf tournament held at the Old Capital’s historic monument.

Established in 1923, Zomba Gymkhana Club has stood the test of time, whose upgrade is long overdue and the fundraiser was aimed at raising K50 million towards the project earmarked for the renovation of the golf course to meet high standards for hosting of national or even international competitions.

The ‘Fairways of Honour Golf’ was well supported by Gymkhana Club’s partners, which included NBS Bank, Old Mutual Trust, National Bank of Malawi, Rainbow Paints, PressCane, Pinnacle Financial Services, Cement Production Limited, and CAS Construction Company.

The nine-hole golf course, whose greens are browns (sand), attracted a field of 48 golfers, including the host, General George Jaffu, taking the mantle to revamp the first golf course to be opened in the country in order to earn back its top status when it used to host high profile national tournaments.

The course was once a bee hive of goal activities while the whole Gymkhana Club itself is a cherished hub of sport such as football, tennis, darts, and other social amenities that include acocktail lounge bar and an entertainment hall open to the Old Capital public.

Its large membership includes the private sector, the academia, the MDF and prominent business people, whose current leadership is led by chairperson Mayamiko Kabango, and golf captain, Paul Kastigu.

A report by MDF Media quotes General Jaffu as underscoring the importance of safeguarding the golf course as part of Malawi’s cultural and sporting heritage, while pledged that the Defence Force would continue working hand in hand with the Gymkhana Club to ensure visible progress.

“We will work with the club to ensure that by the next tournament, we are all playing on greens, not browns,” he is quoted as saying, while golf captain, Kastigu, praised General Jaffu’s role, saying the event fostered networking, wellness, and community engagement, while showcasing the Defence Force’s commitment to national development beyond its traditional mandate.

The Chief of Defence presided over the prize presentation won by Zomba Gymkhana Club team of Samson Khamula and Chikondi Bisika, whose runners were a team of Lance Corporal Hope Kunkeyani and Private Richard Banda from Cobbe Barracks Ordnance Depot while Catherine Mkandawire Hande and Chitambuli Deleza of Gymkhana Club finished third.

“The Fairways of Honour has thus set a precedent: blending sport, heritage, and civic–military cooperation in service of community renewal,” reported the MDF Media. “The sponsors support has transformed vision into reality, reinforcing the spirit of partnership between the military, civic institutions, and the private sector.

“The tournament brought together golf enthusiasts, business leaders, and members of the public, united by a common goal: sustaining the Gymkhana course for future generations,” said the report.

According to the organisers, maintenance works include construction of revenue generation facilities such as a golf shop or cafe, while working towards renovating the course into a luxury that can support regular participation from the sport’s enthusiasts across the country — as was the case before.

Zomba Gymkhana Club is far more than the Old Capital’s monument but national, which is situated along Mkulichi Road off the junction from the M3 Road to Mangochi and Balaka.

Mkulichi Road streches past the Club and the Zomba State House to climb all the way past colonial residences to another historic tourism hospitality establishment, the Sunbird Ku Chawe, which has sponsored golf tournament before at the iconic golf course.

The historical monument also attracts foreign tourists and its 100th Anniversary celebration in October 2023 was grace by the MDF, led by the then Major General Jaffu when he was Chief of Staff at headquarters in Lilongwe, who took cognizance that the historic monument has stood the test of time.

“Zomba Gymkhana Club has a rich history in the country,” he was quoted by Malawi24, adding that it was first used as military officers mess and sporting facility for the British colonial masters, whose first patron was Sir. George Smith, former Nyasaland governor.

He added that many Nyasaland governors used to patronise Zomba Gymkhana Club such that the Queen Mother of Britain once visited the club to preside over a military event of colour.

“Many colonial governors such as Sir George Smith, Sir Alfred Sharpe, Sir Glyn Jones, Sir Robert Almitage, Sir Harry Johnston used to patronise the club,” was was quoted as saying — enriching that people in Zomba have a place with rich historical background to be proud of.

The Century Anniversary celebration was spiced by street parade led by the MDF brass band, musical performance by Alleluya Band and Millennium Sound Check plus various sporting activities such as golf, tennis, pool, tennis, football match and tug of war.

The public that attended the event were appraised by former club chairperson , Shelton Kanyenda, that from 1923 to 1985 the club was run by people of European origin up until Stack Banda became the first Malawian to chair the club management.

Thus its revival to take it to another level has been well supported and on its official Facebook account, NBS Bank — which is also lead-sponsor-of-the-fundraising-MDF-Veterans-Golf-Tournament — said supporting the refurbishment and maintenance of the golf course and club is part of its commitment to caring for the spaces that serve its communities.—Additional reporting by Corporal Andrew Chipanda, MDF Media & McMillan Mhone, Malawi24