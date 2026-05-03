Mighty Wanderers open title defence with 2-1 victory over Creck Sporting at Dimba Stadium

* As Masters-Baka City FC displace Mitundu FC from the runners-up spot after beating Karonga United 2-1 at Karonga Stadium

* They share 6 points apiece with Silver Strikers as the only teams on 100% opening start to the Super League Premiership 2026

* The Bankers still lead log table on goal difference having beaten Moyale 4-1 yesterday and Kamuzu Barracks 2-0 last week

By Duncan Mlanjira

In their first match of the Premiership 2026, Super League 2025 champions, Mighty Wanderers opened their title defence by beating Creck Sporting Club 2-1 away at Aubrey Dimba Stadium to occupy 6th place on the log table.

At the top are last season’s 3rd-placed Silver Strikers, who beat Moyale 4-1 yesterday and Kamuzu Barracks 2-0 last week, to lead the table on goal difference as they share 6 points with Baka City-Masters FC.

Masters FC, who were disbanded in 2019 after being relegated from the TNM Super League, sneaked back into the top flight after the Cabinet Minister Alfred Gangata side bought off the rights for Baka City, who qualified following their 3rd spot in the 2nd-tier NBS Bank National Division League (NDL).

Masters-Baka opened their campaign by beating Chitipa United 1-0 last before beating Karonga United 2-1 at Karonga Stadium today, but are on 2nd position on goal difference.

They have displaced NBS Bank NDL 2025 runners-up, Mitundu FC, who registered their first victory in their debut appearance in elite league by beating seasoned Kamuzu Barracks 1-0 yesterday at Dedza Stadium having drawn against the league’s other veterans, MAFCO in their opening match the week before.

Silver Strikers and Masters-Baka are the only teams on a 100% opening start to the Super League Premiership 2026, whose 3rd place is occupied by Civil Service United on 4 points, sharing with 4th-place Nyasa Big Bullets and Mitundu on 5th.

With 3 points apiece are Mighty Wanderers (6th); Blue Eagles (7th) and Chitipa United (8th) while Red Lions — champions of the NBS Bank NDL 2025 — are 9th with 2 points from two draws.

At Aubrey Dimba Stadium, Mighty Wanderers were first to score in the 40th minute through Lameck Mithi before Creck Sporting pulling level in the 72nd but Promise Kamwendo restored the lead in the 82nd.

This was the 7th tie between the two teams across all competitions, in which the Nomads claim five wins and two draws in regular play of cup encounters in which the Lali Lubani Road side both won on penalties.

At Joyce Chitsulo Stadium in Mwanza, last season’s runners-up Nyasa Bullets travelled back to base in Blantyre with full points from their 1-0 victory over MAFCO — courtesy of an own goal from Vitumbiko Phiri in the 46th minute.

The Bullets opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw with Civil Service United, who beaten Dedza Dynamos 1-0 today at Dedza Stadium through Madalitso Maso’s 7th minute goal.