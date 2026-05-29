Malawi’s Group B AfCON Pamoja 2027 qualifiers’ opponents Egypt beat Russia 1-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up

The match at Cairo International Stadium.—Picture by Reuters

* Date Brazil in Cleveland, USA in another friendly on June 6 before they begin their World Cup Group G campaign against Belgium in Seattle on June 15

* As the Flames head for Addis Ababa to play two international friendlies against Ethiopia scheduled for June 6 and 9 as preparations for AfCON Pamoja 2027 scheduled to kick-off in September, 2026

By Duncan Mlanjira

North African giants, Egypt, who are in Group B of the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) PAMOJA 2027 qualifiers alongside COSAFA sides Malawi and Angola and CECAFA nation South Sudan, have beaten Russia 1-0 in Cairo Thursday night in a FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up for both teams.

A report by Reuters news agency, indicate that Egypt were without their talisman, Mohamed Salah, who joined up with his teammates on Wednesday after his end to his Liverpool career at the weekend.

The Pharaohs are expected to meet another FIFA World Cup 2026 contestants, Brazil in Cleveland, USA in another friendly on June 6 before they begin their World Cup Group G campaign against Belgium in Seattle on June 15.

The report said the lone goal was scored by Mostafa Ziko, who plays for Egyptian club Pyramids, through a 65th-minute header, assisted by Mohamed Hany — who plays for CAF Champions League record title holders, Al Ahly.

Reuters further reports that Egypt coach, Hossam Hassan also had Omar Marmoush in the starting line-up, the forward for English Premiership club Manchester City and French Ligue 1’s side Nice centre back, Mohamed Abdelmoneim after long-term injury.

The report further says Egypt dominated the match at Cairo International Stadium in which coach had his full and strong squad that included Haissem Hassan (Spanish club Real Oviedo), Ibrahim Adel (Danish Superliga club FC Nordsjælland), Emam Ashour (Al Ahly), Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan (Al Ahly), Ahmed ‘Zizo’ Sayed (Al Ahly) among others.

Meanwhile, the Flames under Zimbabwean coach Kalisto Pasuwa head for Addis Ababa to play two international friendlies against Ethiopia scheduled for June 6 and 9 as preparations for AfCON Pamoja 2027 scheduled to kick-off in September, 2026.

Coach Pasuwa, who-was-given-the-2027-qualification-as-top-priority-in-his-contract he signed with Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in February last year, has named his 23-man squad for the two matches which has 14 foreign-based players, including Luciano Matthew Rundles of Kalonji Soccer Academy in the US, who has earned his maiden national team call-up.

The full squad has:

* Goalkeepers: George Chikooka (Silver Strikers), William Thole (Simba Bhora FC), Joshua Waka (Ekhaya FC);

* Defenders: Charles Petro (FC Botoșani), Dennis Chembezi (Al-Nasiriyah FC), Emmanuel Nyirenda (Mighty Wanderers), Washali Jaziya (Nankatsu SC), McDonald Lameck (Silver Strikers);

* Midfielders: Blessings Singini (Mighty Wanderers), Dominic Lloyd Njaliwa (CAPS United); Yankho Singo (Nyasa Big Bullets), Festus Duwe (Silver Strikers), Francisco Madinga (Kansanshi Dynamos), Lloyd Aaron (Al-Sadaqa Shahat SC), Mwisho Mhango (Hannover 96);

* Forwards: Babatunde Adepoju (Venda Academy), Christopher Jacama Kumwembe (Green Buffaloes), Ephraim Kondowe (Nyasa Big Bullets), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Black Bulls), Gaddie Chirwa (Mighty Wanderers), Chifundo Mphasi (Power Dynamos), Robert Saizi (ZANACO), Luciano Matthew Rundles (Kalonji Soccer Academy).

The 48 participating teams for the AfCON Pamoja 2027 were divided into 12 groups of four, with the top two sides in each group qualifying automatically for the finals — whose qualification campaign itself will unfold across three FIFA international windows between September 2026 and March 2027.

Matchdays 1 & 2 are scheduled for September 21 to October 6, 2026, while the third and fourth rounds of fixtures will take place from November 9-17 2026 with the final qualification matches set for March 22-30, 2027.

Since Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are guaranteed places as hosts, only one additional nation will progress from each of their groups.

The Flames will renew rivalry since the three teams in Group B are their familiar opponents as they were in the same group with Egypt for the AfCON Angola 2010 qualifiers and also met the Pharaohs in the AfCON 2023 qualifying campaign.

The Flames were also drawn with South Sudan in the AfCON 2021 qualification, a campaign in which Malawi successfully qualified for the finals and went on to reach the Round of 16.

Malawi also faced Angola when the fellow COSAFA side hosted the AfCON 2010 finals, adding further history to the Group B contest.