Mighty Wanderers’ forward Lameck Mithi claims 2nd hat-trick of FDH Bank Premiership 2026

* From the Nomads 4-1 win over Karonga United, the rescheduled match of the abandoned one that was planned-as-the-launch-of-the-inaugural-FDH-Bank-Premiership

* Masters FC’s Hastings Ndau was the first player to net a hat-trick when they thrashed rock bottom of the table, Dedza Dynamos 4-0 on Sunday

By Duncan Mlanjira

The 2025 elite league champions, Mighty Wanderers, yesterday whipped Karonga United 4-1 at Mpira Stadium in which forward Lameck Mithi claimed the second hat-trick of the FDH Bank Premiership 2026.

Masters FC’s Hastings Ndau was the first player to net a hat-trick when they thrashed rock bottom of the table, Dedza Dynamos 4-0 played on Sunday at Bingu National Stadium.

Yesterday’s was a rescheduled match of the abandoned one that was planned-as-the-launch-of-the-inaugural-FDH-Bank-Premiership, in which Isaac Kaliati took the Nomads into the lead in the 15th minute and Mithi made it 2-0 six minutes later before Karonga United reduced it through Alex Benson in the 34th.

But Mithi increased the lead four minutes later for his brace and went on to claim the hat-trick in the 88th minute, for the Nomads to move from 7th position to 3rd place with 10 points from five games — of three wins one draw and one loss.

They share on 10 points with Silver Strikers, with whom they drew 0-0 on Saturday at Zomba Stadium, who are placed on second place through goal difference. Also with 10 points are Blue Eagles, who are on 4th.

After their 4-0 triumph against Dedza Dynamos, Masters FcC reclaimed the top spot with 12 points from four win and one loss, while Dedza — with just a single point — are yet to score a goal in the FDH Bank Premiership.

Twenty-one goals were scored in a single matchweek with the highest in Mighty Wanderers 1-4 Karonga FC; Masters FC 4-0 Dedza Dynamos; and Ekhaya FC 4-1 Kamuzu Barracks.

In the other weekend’s other results, Nyasa Big Bullets drew 1-1 with Blue Eagles; Red Lions took home three points by beating LUANAR Mitundu 1-0 and Moyale returned to winning ways against Creck Sporting thanks to a 4-minute strike by Lucky Mkandawire.

For Matchweek 6 on Saturday, May 30, the log table leaders Masters FC are up against resurrected 7th-placed Ekhaya FC away at Mpira Stadium; runners-up Silver Strikers hosting MAFCO (10th/6points) at Silver Stadium; Creck SC (15th/2pts) against Blue Eagles (4th/10pts) at Aubrey Dimba Stadium; and LUANAR Mitundu FC (14th/4pts) meeting Civil Service United (8th/7pts) at Dedza Stadium.

On Sunday, 3rd-placed Mighty Wanderers are away at Chitipa Stadium to meet Chitipa United (11th/6pts); Red Lions (5th/9pts) against Karonga United (12th/5pts) at Karonga Stadium; Nyasa Big Bullets (6th/9pts) hosting Moyale (9th/7pts) at Joyce Chitsulo Stadium in Mwanza; and Dedza Dynamos (16th/1pts) at home against Kamuzu Barracks (13th/4pts).