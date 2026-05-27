VIP Security Ltd enhances its emergency security rapid response

* Establishes robust zone security system to respond to panic button alerts within 5 minutes and linked to their locational police stations

By Duncan Mlanjira

VIP Security Ltd has enhanced its emergency security rapid response by establishing a robust zone security system to respond to customers’ homes panic button alerts within 5 minutes and they are technologically linked to their locational police stations.

At the 36th International Trade Fair where the company is marketing its services at Chichiri Trade Fair Grounds in Blantyre, VIP Security Ltd’s Marketing Manager, Edson Gunsalu, said they have procured fast-paced vehicles specific for rapid response, which are technologically equipped to communicate with control centre and the police stations based in areas under security threat.

“One of these cars are being positioned at one of each of the zones we have established to respond to panic buttons that would be pressed by our clients, which that specific area’s police station has been connected to as partners towards security alert responses.

“We are VIP Security Ltd not because we cater for VIP customers, it’s just a name but we strive to provide sound security services fit for VIPs for each and every customer because we believe in best security solutions,” said Gunsalu.

He added that the company, established in 2010, has also secured an armoured truck, the first of its kind in Malawi, specifically designed for cash-in-transit, saying: “Customers should be best assured that their money is very safe to and from the bank.”

VIP Security Ltd is situated in Dossani House, opposite Kandodo Corner along Glyn Jones Road in Blantyre, who can be also be reached through P.O. Box 32285, Chichiri, Blantyre 3 — or E.vip.courier.limited@gmail.com; phone +265 998 222 100.