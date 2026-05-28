3 Malawians arrested in connection with transportation illegal drugs into South Africa estimated at R1 billion

* You caught the messenger but the big fish is out there planning another shipment

* Deal with the destination, not where it is coming from—Comments from South Africans on social media

By Duncan Mlanjira

Three Malawians have been arrested in South Africa after the truck they were driving through Zimbabwe was intercepted at Beitbridge Border and discovered they were carrying a huge consignment of illegal drugs.

A statement issued by that country’s Home Affairs Minister, Leon Schreiber, indicates that the street value of the 713 000 grams of the substance seized is estimated at 1 billion South African Rands (over US$60 million).

He described the intelligence-driven operation the Border Management Authority as probably “the single biggest breakthrough against the drug trade in the South African history”.

He reports that the intelligence-driven operation that was carried out on Wednesday, May 27, coordinated out of that country’s National Targeting Centre identified the truck as it was being driven through Zimbabwe and was intercepted it at Beitbridge.

The Border Management Authority thoroughly examined using sophisticated truck scanner and discovered a hidden compartment, which after being dismantled the drug substance was discovered “that was confirmed to be methaqualone, also known as ABBA, commonly used in the manufacture of Mandrax”.

The three Malawian suspects were then arrested and taken to the border town of Musina’s police station for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation — commonly known as the Hawks — to continue with further investigations.

“This historic breakthrough in the fight against smuggling and drugs vividly demonstrates that the combination of intelligence-led investigations, digital transformation, and the commitment of the BMA is systematically rebuilding the rule of law at our borders,” said the Minister on his official Facebook page.

But the responses faulted the operation, saying: “You caught the messenger but the big fish is out there planning another shipment”, while suggesting that a strategic sting operation should have been set up by letting the truck carry on to its destination with the Hawks at the back to surprise receivers of the goods at the delivery point.

“Deal with the destination, not where it is coming from,” suggested one response. “The owner is a South Africa and the lab is in South Africa. Those drugs were going to be received by someone and it is someone’s business in South Africa — find the real owner.

“If the truck driver doesn’t want to disclose that information he must not be charged but kept in prison until he disclosed the real owners,” rejoined others.

The concerned people expressed their doubts if indeed this was a breakthrough in the fight against drug smuggling, with several indicating the Home Affairs Ministry should “make sure the seized substance is secure” because the police there “can’t be trusted with such a huge consignment”.

“How will you make sure that the rightful owners of this consignment don’t go and get these drugs from wherever they’ll be kept?” asked one commentator, while indicating that it was reported that “millions worth of cocaine disappeared out of police stores”.

“You caught the messenger but the big fish is out there planning another shipment. One thing I’m sure about is this drug consignment will arrive to the owner — it’s another way of transporting them safe.

“Remember when Mkhwanazi said there were drugs stolen in the police storage? He said they didn’t take anything [else] inside; they left guns, money and many things inside and took only their drugs — so we all know the owner will get them.”

Commenting on the same operation that was reported on South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) online, one obviously from Malawi, zoomed on the the truck’s registration number plate that indicates GP, which is a South African identity.

“Which Malawi? A country where out of 15 people only 1 person can point Mandrax or discribe how Mandrax looks like. We Malawians don’t know that number plate. Lol.”

Others said: “After they learnt that Malawians are very peaceful and innocent people, they decided to use Malawi en-route to South Africa hoping no one will suspect it since it’s just coming from Malawi.”

“Surely the product isn’t from Malawi and the driver, if he is a Malawian wasn’t aware of the drugs or else those who are connected to the product were off duty and the cartel wasn’t notified about it.”

“The value of that drug is equivalent to half of Malawi’s annual budget. The police must investigate further to determine where it originated from. Because, no, osangotipaka.”