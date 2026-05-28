6 lucky Airtel Money customers each win K5 million in Airtel Tola promotion

* 600 others each win K50,000 in the promotion to run for the next 10 weeks, whose Grand Prize is K50 million

* Going by the winners from last week, it is truly exciting and heartwarming to see how Tola Promotion has already began changing lives of our customers

By Duncan Mlanjira

After two successful weekly draws, six Airtel Money customers have won K5 million each in the Airtel-Money-Malawis-Tola-promotion, which was launched on May 13 to run for the next 10 weeks up to August 12, 2026 — whose Grand Prize is K50 million.

On top of that, 600 other lucky customers have each got K50,000, who have been transacting using Airtel Money services through *211# or MyAirtel App.

At the second draw today, May 28, Airtel Money Head of Marketing, Virginia Jere announced that one of the week’s K5 million winner is Member of Parliament (MP) for Balaka Ngwangwa Constituency, John Bamusi, who when contacted to be informed of the good news, indicated that he plans to support two women groups from his constituency with start-up capital for their small businesses.

The other winners were identified as Willack Ndala, a goat and cattle business trader in Chiradzulu, who plans to refurbish his house; and Monkey Bay Primary School teacher, Stephano Mandimba, who has been given the opportunity to pay school fees for his children — one in Form 4 at secondary school, and another at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHes)-College of Medicine campus.

The three lucky K5 million winners from the first draw were Mzuzu-base maize flour trader, Janet Kanyenda, welder from Mchinji, Joseph Sosten and Christopher Banda from Machinga, who is a casual labour worker.

“Going by the testimonies winners from last week, it is truly exciting and heartwarming to see how Tola Promotion has already began changing lives of our customers,” said the Airtel Money Head of Marketing, who confirmed that all the winners received their prize moneys.

“Remember when you use My Airtel App to pay bills, buying bundles, it double-increases your chances of winning,” she said. “In addition to winning money, you can win data bundles, branded T-shirts, bottles and caps

“Customers can continue increasing their chances of winning by transacting more on Airtel Money and especially through the MyAirtelApp where one transaction gives double entries.

“We thank our customers for their continued trust and loyalty which continues to make Airtel Money the largest mobile money operator in Malawi and to those who have not won yet, the promotion is still on and there are many more prizes to be won — including the K50 million grand prize; plus additional Spin & Win daily cash and SMS and data rewards throughout the promotion period.”

To qualify for the Tola draw, Airtel Money customers are required to:

* send money (person to person money transfers) from K5,000;

* pay bills (goods, services and utilities) from K5,000;

* purchase airtime or data bundles from K500;

* 1 transaction is equal to 1 entry when transacting via *211# shortcode;

* 1 transaction is equal to 2 entries when transacting via MyAirtel App and earns customers additional Spin & Win daily cash and data rewards throughout the promotion period; and

* every qualifying transaction earns customers an entry into the weekly raffle draw, increasing their chances of winning throughout the campaign period.

As you participate in this promotion, please stay cautious of potential scammers,” emphasises Jere. “Airtel Malawi will contact winners only via +265121 call or SMS using official sender IDs AirtelMoney or AirtelTOLA, and Airtel/Airtel Money verified digital platforms.

“Remember, Airtel will never request your PIN or ask you to pay any fee to receive your reward.”