* A Chinese national was arrested on Tuesday in that country’s Western Cape, after police uncovered suspected counterfeit alcohol worth an estimated R3.5 million during a major raid

* The bust forms part of ongoing crackdowns on counterfeit goods across South Africa as keep warning that counterfeit alcohol poses serious health risks to consumers and damages the legitimate economy

By Duncan Mlanjira

Most of the alcohol spirits being consumed at reckless abandon by Malawian youths is mostly illicit, which is smuggled into the country, suspected to be mostly produced from South Africa.

On Tuesday, in an operation that forms part of ongoing crackdowns on counterfeit goods across South Africa, a Chinese national was arrested on possession of 6,201 litres of various alcoholic products believed to be counterfeit.

According to Nova News online, the law enforcement suspect that the seized illicit alcohol in Eerste River, Western Cape, estimated to be worth 3.5 million South African Rands, was intended for export to neighbouring countries, including Malawi.

The operation, conducted under ‘Operation Prosper’ by the South Africa Police, the Revenue Service (SARS), the Liquor Authority and South Africa Defence Force (SANDF), comes after the authorities raided concerns of the rising cases of counterfeit alcohol, that poses serious health risks to consumers and damages the legitimate economy.

A month ago, Iol.co.za-reported-that-illicit-alcohol-trade-in-South-Africa-was-a-growing-concern-for-the-economy-and-enforcement, saying data indicates “it is a signal of economic pressure, evolving criminal activity, and gaps in how markets are regulated and enforced”.

“At the recent EMEA Security Conference in Cape Town, one message stood out clearly: illicit trade is no longer isolated or informal — it is co-ordinated, cross-border, and increasingly moving through mainstream channels.”

Illicit alcohol refers to products produced, distributed, or sold outside the legal system, including alcohol brought in without paying taxes, smuggled goods, and stock diverted from regulated channels.

Many products may be legitimate alcohol entering the market through unlawful means while counterfeit alcohol involves the imitation of recognised brands through fake packaging and labelling. In some cases, the contents may also be altered or substituted.

In simple terms: not all illicit alcohol is counterfeit, but all counterfeit alcohol is illicit, whose key driver behind illicit alcohol is the cheaper price — thus it is being consumed at reckless abandon by youths once it is reaches Malawi, whose negative health consequences have been very high, including deaths.