FOMO FC host giants Mighty Tigers Sunday at Mulanje Park in NBS Bank NDL Matchweek 3

* Mighty Tigers return to Mulanje Park where they have dated FOMO before during super league assignments as well as the pre-season Sapitwa 4 tournament

* That they participated in alongside Dedza Dynamos, Bangwe All Stars, Red Lions and FOMO FC as hosts

By Duncan Mlanjira

A fixture of former elite league contestants between hosts FOMO FC and Mighty Tigers, highlights Matchweek 3 of the NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) Season 2 to be played at Mulanje Park on Sunday, May 31.

Mighty Tigers joined the 2nd-tier league after being demoted from the top flight while FOMO participated in their debut appearance in the 2024 super league season, who ended 4th in the inaugural NDL — but are currently on 7th position with two points from two draws.

On paper, Mighty Tigers are considered as giants in the 2nd-tier league for being a seasoned side, that got demoted from the top flight league for the first time ever — just like Red Lions were when they were relegated some four seasons ago.

The Lions of Zomba came second in their debut appearance of the 2nd-tier league but won the title in the inaugural national 2nd-tier championship sponsored by NBS Bank — thus the Tigers being under the radar if they would immediately return to the top flight league.

They return to Mulanje Park where they have dated FOMO before during the super league assignments as well as the pre-season Sapitwa 4 tournament that they participated in alongside Dedza Dynamos, Bangwe All Stars, Red Lions and FOMO FC as hosts.

The Tigers have currently placed themselves on 3rd position following their win and a draw, and they share 4 points with Songwe Border United on 4th and Ndirande Stars on 5th — separated on goal difference.

Songwe are hosting 8th-placed Bangwe All Stars (who have a single point) at Karonga Stadium while Ndirande Stars up against rock bottom of the table without a point, Changalume Barracks at Zomba Stadium — both on Saturday, May 30.

At the pole position are another new entrants to NBS Bank NDL, Extreme FC, who after having won two of their opening matches at home, Owen Malijani Stadium in Mchinji, are on the road for Matchweek Three to face 9th-placed Ntaja United at Balaka Stadium on Sunday.

Extreme lead the 12-team 2nd-tier league with six points, sharing with fellow new entrants, Embangweni United, but separated by goal difference.

This game will be of immense fascination in that Extreme are in the NBS Bank NDL having being promoted from the 3rd-tier while Ntaja are among the five that remained after participating in the inaugural season.

Ntaja, who drew in their first match before losing to Embangweni in Matchweek Two, are a hard nut to crack at home, Balaka Stadium and Extreme will have to be extra cautious against a vociferous fan base the Machinga side commands.

Runners-up Embangweni, who registered their first win away at Zomba Stadium against another new entrants, Changalume Barracks, and their second at home, are also away at Rumphi Stadium to face 6th-placed Mzuzu City Hammers on Saturday, May 30.

Embangweni are new entrants while the Hammers joined after being demoted from the top flight, alongside Songwe Border United. These two elite league contestants met last week and it was Songwe that came out 1-0 winner at Rumphi Stadium.

Being home to both teams, this is also going to be an intriguing encounter between new entrants to the 2nd-tier league, that so far is still a very open race, with three teams sharing 4 points each.

As it is with just two matches played each, the race is wide open and the contestants at the top five — Extreme, Embangweni, Mighty Tigers, Songwe Border and Ndirande Stars — cannot afford at this stage to drop points.

Three teams get promoted into the elite Premiership, while the bottom four will be relegated to the 3rd-tier, now rebranded to Regional Division League One from what was named Regional Premier Division.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has postponed the match between Namitete Zitha and Chilobwe United that was scheduled for Sunday at Owen Malijani Stadium in Mchinji following the passing of Chilobwe’s technical director, veteran coach Rodgers Yasin.

Chilobwe United are another new entrants in the 2nd-tier, who are coached by former Malawi international, Elvis Kafoteka, and in the relegation zone on 10th with a single point.