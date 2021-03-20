Ministry of Trade starts issuing maize export licences

Maize is a controlled commodity which requires a licence

Maravi Express

To allow the economy off take excess stocks of maize from last year’s harvest for export and to create storage room for this year’s harvest, the Ministry of Trade has started issuing maize export licences.

In a public notice released on March 15, the Ministry says the licences will only be issued “to exporters with proof of verifiable maize stocks from previous agricultural season”.

“The licences to be granted will have a validity period of six months from the date of issue [and] the exporter will be required to undertake a commitment to inform the Ministry about the Export Proceeds received after 180 days from the date of export.

“Furthermore, the public is, hereby, reminded that under the Control of Goods Act (COGA) 2018, maize is a controlled commodity of which it requires a licence.

“Therefore, traders intending to export maize are requested to submit their applications for Maize Export Licence to the Ministry.