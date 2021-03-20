French business school awards Samuel Eto’o with honorary PhD

* His ‘never say die’ attitude that propelled him from one business success to the other



* He wrote his name AFCON history book with a fine form in his debut in 2000

* And also in Ghana on his departure from international stage in 2010 in Angola.

* He is all-time most decorated African player and all-time highest goal scorer at the AFCON

Maravi Express

The Prestigious Lyon Business School in France has awarded Camerounian Samuel Eto’o Fils — one of Africa’s best footballer — with an honorary doctorate in Business, reports kick442.com.

The Cameroun online publication says Eto’o had a bumpy ride in his first-ever mega business venture in his home country some 12 years ago in an attempt to establish a mobile telephone company he maintained a ‘never say die’ attitude that propelled him from one business success to the other.

“Samuel Eto’o is the promoter of Funde sports academy in Douala, Cameroon and owns the largest sports academy in in neighboring Gabon, efforts which are today putting him on the business spotlight across Africa and Europe,” said the report.

Eto’o wrote his name in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) history book with a fine form in his debut in 2000 in Ghana to his departure in 2010 in Angola.

Eto’o scored his first AFCON goal against Côte d’Ivoire in 2000 and his last against Tunisia in 2010.

He scored against 10 countries in the AFCON that include thrice against Angola for his only hat-trick of the tournament while Tunisia, Nigeria, Togo, Egypt, Zambia and Sudan all conceded two goals in the AFCON from the talented striker.

Eto’o, who celebrated his 40th birthday on March 10, scored once against Côte d’Ivoire, Algeria and DR Congo.

In his prime, Eto’o had the key to unlock even the strongest defenses, and it would be totally fair to say that the striker is the best in his generation, not only in Africa but he also has a strong place for conversation in the world’s all time goal poachers.

The goal-hunter is well traveled, retired in 2019 and his most memorable club as per success and trophy would be FC Barcelona without a shadow of doubts.

He sometimes dragged the club with star-studded names across the line, scoring a hundred and eight, assisting many more on their way to a successful stint in Europe and local competitions from when he arrived in 2004 to when he parted was in unfortunate circumstances in 2009.

Eto’o was given all sorts of nicknames at the national team, but most fitting is ‘l’enfant de Dieu’. A Kadji sport academy graduate, unreal talent earned him a spot in 1997, and with the confidence levied on him to play alongside Patrick Mboma in Sydney 2000.

He did more than expected with a jaw dropping first five goals in national colours, he went ahead to finish with 56 out of 118 caps.

Five most memorable matches

2006 Champions League final — Eto’o started the 2006 final as part of a Barcelona front three containing Ludovic Giuly and Ronaldinho. It’s serious quality, but it was still Eto’o who stole the show, equalising in the 76th minute following Sol Campbell’s opener for Arsenal after being played in by substitute Henrik Larsson.

The Swede would set up Juliano Belletti for the winner four minutes later as Eto’o, who was named Man of the Match in the final, became only the second Cameroon winner of European football’s grandest prize.

Africa Cup of Nations 2008

Laurent Pokou had been the Africa Cup of Nations top scorer of all time for 38 years before Eto’o took to the field at the 2008 tournament.

The Cote d’Ivoire legend scored 14 goals across the 1968 and 1970 editions of the tournament, but against Zambia, the Cameroon great struck a penalty to equal Pokou’s haul.

In the next match, the Indomitable Lions’ final group game against Sudan, Eto’o would strike another penalty to take the record outright, before adding his 16th in the competition history in the 90th minute.

He won the tournament’s Golden Boot with five goals, and would end his career with 18 goals.

Of all active players, the closest to Eto’o is Andre Ayew, on nine goals, and it’s hard to see the forward’s record being broken any time soon.

2009 Champions League Final

Three years after their triumph over Arsenal, Barcelona were again up against English opposition in the final as they took on Manchester United.

Eto’o opened the scoring in the scoring in the tenth minute as Barca blew away the reigning champions during a magnificent display. Lionel Messi added a second as the crown returned to Catalonia.

This UCL success rounded off a European treble for Barca, with the Messi-Eto’o-Henry triumvirate scoring 100 goals between them.

Eto’o’s goal against United meant that he became only the second player in history to score in two UCL finals.

2010 Champions League final

In 2010, after moving to Internazionale, Eto’o would complete another domestic treble—becoming the first player to achieve the feat—including another Champions League triumph.

It’s an achievement that would place him alongside Gerard Pique, Marcel Desailly and Paulo Sousa as players to have won the title with two separate teams.

Diego Milito netted twice in the final for Jose Mourinho’s Inter, with Eto’o, who had been used in a wide role by the Portuguese coach, contributing the assist for the opener.

2011 Champions League semi-final

While Inter would ultimately fall short in the 2010-11 Champions League, where they were eliminated in the quarter-finals, Eto’o would deliver one of his greatest-ever performances in the Round of 16 showdown with Bayern—a rematch of the previous final.

Inter lost the first leg 1-0 at home, but turned things around in the second leg, with Eto’o levelling affairs after four minutes.

Bayern led 3-1 on aggregate by half time after goals from Mario Gomez and Thomas Muller, but Eto’o would step up in the second half to prove his quality, providing assists for Wesley Sniejder and Goran Pandev to send the visitors true.

It was a performance to silence all those who claim that the attacker is a mere one-dimensional goalscorer. Inter went on to fall to Schalke in the quarters.

Eto’o’s rare statistics

* All-time most decorated African player

* All time highest goal scorer at the AFCON

* Richest African footballer

* Highest African to have scored in the Spanish la liga

* He is the winning a joint highest record of African ballon d’or 4 time’s

* Highest goal scorer in the La liga 2006

* The only player to win back to back trebles with Barcelona (2009), and Inter Milan in 2010

Trophies cabinet

* 2 AFCONs (2000 and 2002)

* 1 Olympic gold (Sydney, 2000)

* 4 UEFA Champions League (2000, 2006, 2009, 2010)

* Italian Super Cup (2010)

* Spanish Super Cup (2006)

* Serie A winner (2010)

* La Liga winner (2005, 2006, 2009)—Reported by Charles Embola, Angu Lesley (kick442.com) & Ed Dove (Goal.com)