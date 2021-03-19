EU regulator declares AstraZeneca vaccine safe

* EMA has come to a clear scientific conclusion that this is a safe and effective vaccine

* Germany, France, Italy and Spain resume using the jab

* Not associated with an increase in the overall risk of blood clots

Maravi Express

The European Union’s medicines regulator has concluded that the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been declared safe to use after several EU countries suspended their rollouts following reports that it could be linked to blood clots.

Both the BBC and CNN report quoting European Medicines Agency (EMA)’s executive director Emer Cooke as saying the agency had “come to a clear scientific conclusion: this is a safe and effective vaccine.”

Cooke is further quoted as saying the group did not find that the vaccine causes clotting, though it could not rule out definitively a link to a rare blood clotting disorder, of which seven cases have been reported out of several million doses given.

She is quoted as saying the benefits of using the vaccine outweighed the risk and that the committee “concluded the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events, or blood clots.”

This assurance comes after more than some European countries halted their use of the vaccine, citing reports of a handful of patients across Europe who developed clotting after being inoculated.

Most of the countries said they would await the EMA’s green light before resuming rollouts, but concerns remain about the impact of the suspensions on vaccine hesitancy across the continent.

“I want to reiterate that our scientific position is this — this vaccine is a safe and effective option to protect citizens against COVID-19,” Cooke is quoted as saying at a press conference Thursday.

“It demonstrated that at least 60% efficacy in clinical trials and preventing coronavirus disease, and in fact the real world evidence suggests that the effectiveness could be even higher than that.”

The BBC reports that Germany, France, Italy and Spain said they would resume using the jab while Sweden said it needed a “few days” to decide.

The BBC said the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called on countries to continue using the vaccine, and was due to release the results of its own review into the vaccine’s safety on Friday.

Decisions to suspend use of the vaccine sparked concerns over the pace of the region’s vaccination drive, which had already been affected by supply shortages.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced new measures for his country on Thursday, saying the pandemic was clearly accelerating and a “third wave” of infections looked increasingly likely.

Meanwhile, Malawian medical doctor, Parth Patel also added credence to the safety of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, strongly urging the public to get their shot if they qualify for the process.

“It has been more than 24 hours since I got my first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a frontline health worker,” he posted on Facebook on Thursday. “The only effect I have noticed so far is mild pain at the injection site.

“There have been some people I know who have developed fever and general body pain after being vaccinated, however most have been well controlled with the use of simple drugs like Paracetamol (Panadol).

“Remember, fever is a normal immune system response of the body and isn’t always a bad thing! Let no one fool you into not being vaccinated.

“We can only end this pandemic if every single one of us plays their role responsibly to ensure we totally prevent this disease.”

Catarina Pais Rodrigues joined Dr. Patel in encouraging people to get their jab, saying “people are getting wrongly discouraged because they hear about mild side effects”.

“I was one of those unlucky few that had fever and general body pain after the second dose! I had a tough 24hours but then it was all good!”

Serena Sesh Sechie said: “Yeah, I got fever, chills and myalgia, but Paracetamol and Brufen sorted it out. 24 hours, and that’s it. Now waiting for my second shot.”